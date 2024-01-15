Gene identification offers new insights into fungal infections

Global fungal infections affecting one billion people yearly are increasing, driven by medical treatments that weaken immunity, especially in chemotherapy and organ transplant patients. These compromised immune systems face challenges due to resistant strains, limited antifungal drugs, cost, and side effects.

Addressing this, a team from IRB Barcelona and BSC-CNS, led by Dr. Toni Gabaldón, identified hundreds of clinically relevant genes in six Candida species. This discovery is crucial for developing more effective treatments and addressing the urgent need to manage these infections.

Dr. Gabaldón, head of the Comparative Genomics lab at IRB Barcelona and the BSC, explains, “This work highlights how these pathogens adapted to humans and antifungal drugs and provides valuable knowledge that could lead to better treatments for Candida infections.”

The study explores Candida evolution using over 2,000 genomes from six species. Analyzing clinical samples, researchers created a genetic variant catalog through genome comparison. Conducting a Genome-Wide Association Study, they identified genetic links to antifungal drug resistance in three Candida species, revealing known and novel resistance mechanisms.

A concerning finding suggests potential resistance spread through mating between susceptible and resistant strains. The focus on recent variants highlighted shared and species-specific genetic adaptations, providing insights into thriving in human-related environments.

The study offers insights into Candida adaptation and a valuable resource, including a catalog of variants and drug resistance drivers. This knowledge enhances our understanding of these infections. It sets the stage for future experiments and advancements in developing more effective treatments for Candida infections.

The study reveals the intricacies of Candida evolution. It provides a substantial resource to propel future research and innovations in treating Candida infections more effectively.

