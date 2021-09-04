Qualcomm introduces aptX Lossless audio technology

Audio devices have almost become an integral part of our daily life. According to a global analysis of audio consumer behaviors and desires, the use of audio devices has expanded since 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic also has prompt increase use of the audio device. Research has suggested that people listening to music, podcasts, and other media positively affected their wellbeing during this period.

Sound quality remains the highest-ranked purchase driver for audio products. Existing devices are usually connected to Bluetooth, whose limitations mean seamless communication is done with a certain compromise on sound quality.

Considering the essential insights into emerging trends, Qualcomm has recently announced new aptX Lossless audio technology. The technology is available as part of our Snapdragon Sound technology offering.

The Snapdragon Sound technology already offers true 24-bit 96kHz audio over Bluetooth. The new technology features the support for 16-bit 44.1kHz CD lossless audio over Bluetooth. It is designed to scale up to deliver CD-quality 16-bit 44.1kHz lossless audio over Bluetooth for wireless earbuds.

With Snapdragon Sound, OEMs will support a range of audio formats, including CD lossless, HD 24-bit 48khZ, and high-resolution 24-bit 96kHz – all with robust connectivity for reliable listening experience. This is a world-first of completing the ‘last mile’ for CD lossless audio over Bluetooth.

In their blog, Qualcomm mentions, “To deliver CD lossless quality over Bluetooth technology, we took a systems-level approach and optimized a number of our core audio and Bluetooth technologies to work together better and enable aptX to scale to deliver CD lossless quality for real-world use cases.”

“This integrated approach requires aptX Adaptive, a variable bit rate codec, working in conjunction with Qualcomm High Speed-Link technology that helps deliver bit-rates of over1Mbit/s. These technologies work seamlessly together (and without any input from the user) to scale up and down to provide bit-perfect lossless audio when RF conditions are optimal in congested RF environments to minimize glitching.”