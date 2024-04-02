Pluto is now ‘official state planet’ for Arizona, study

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union downgraded Pluto’s status to that of a dwarf planet because it does not fulfill the three criteria that scientists use to define a full-sized planet.

Despite achieving a spherical shape, Pluto is classified as a dwarf planet because it is too small to impose gravitational supremacy and avoid other celestial bodies in its orbit.

Now, as reported in The Arizona Daily Stars, Pluto, a “dwarf planet,” has been named the “official state planet” of Arizona by legislation signed into law by Governor Katie Hobbs. Governor Hobbs sidestepped the subject when it came to Pluto’s designation as a planet and instead touted Arizona’s accomplishments in space exploration.

The Pluto was discovered by an American astronomer, Clyde Tombaugh, at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 1930. Importantly, it is the only planet discovered in the United States.

The governor signed legislation Friday designating Pluto as Arizona’s “official state planet.”

Hobbs said, “I am proud of Arizona’s pioneering work in space discovery.”