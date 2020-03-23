SUBSCRIBE

A new way to control vitamin K2 production in the bacterial pathogen that causes tuberculosis

UC-led scientific discovery has implications for tuberculosis.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
A new way to control vitamin K2 production in the bacterial pathogen that causes tuberculosis
Image: brgfx

Menaquinone (vitamin K2) plays a vital role in energy generation and environmental adaptation in many bacteria, including the human pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb). Although menaquinone levels are known to be tightly linked to the cellular redox/energy status of the cell, the regulatory mechanisms underpinning this phenomenon are unclear. 

A new study led by the University of Canterbury (UC) scientist has devised a new mechanism to control the production of Menaquinone in the bacterial pathogen that causes tuberculosis.

An enzyme called MenD from an early step in the process of making vitamin K2 is controlled by one of the chemicals produced from a later step, just before the vitamin K2 molecule is completed. This so-called “feedback inhibition” allows the pathogen to slow down or speed up how much vitamin K2 is made.

Lead investigator and Senior Lecturer Dr. Jodie Johnston, of UC’s School of Physical and Chemical Sciences and Biomolecular Interaction Centre, said“As far as we know, this is the first time that allosteric regulation has been reported for the menaquinone (vitamin K2) biosynthesis pathway in any domain of life.”

This ability to control vitamin K2 levels is probably going to assist the pathogen in adapting to the occasionally hostile and changing environment in the human host during infection. Since humans don’t produce vitamin K2, the enzymes that cooperate to produce it in bacteria are viewed as potential targets for new antimicrobial drugs. The disclosure of this regulation site, and the revealing of the 3D map of that site, give another objective for creating specific medications to treat tuberculosis.

The team of Marsden-funded scientists consists of three mid-career researchers with young families, who are all affiliated with the Maurice Wilkins Centre (MWC): lead investigator, Dr. Jodie Johnston, at the University of Canterbury, and Dr. Ghader Bashiri and Dr. Esther Bulloch both from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Auckland.

The team combines their biochemical expertise to study bacterial and viral pathogens to reduce the impact of infectious diseases, killing millions worldwide per year. They plan to work together in the future to unravel more mysteries about the TB causing pathogen.

Reference:
  1. Allosteric regulation of menaquinone (vitamin K2) biosynthesis in the human pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. DOI: 10.1074/jbc.RA119.012158

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSNew tools to determine climate-adaptive coral reefs
UP NEXTCumulative doses of oral steroids linked to increased hypertension

EXPLORE MORE

Health

This tiny device that can rapidly detect harmful bacteria in the blood

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Drug-resistant bacteria, or superbugs, are a significant public health concern. Globally, at least 700,000 individuals kick the bucket every year because of...
Read more
Health

Cumulative doses of oral steroids linked to increased hypertension

Pranjal Mehar -
Hypertension is a common preventable cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality and can substantially affect the quality of life and independence of...
Read more
Health

Scientists identified potential drug for Coronavirus

Pranjal Mehar -
The recent emergence of the novel, pathogenic SARS-coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in China and its rapid national and international spread pose a global...
Read more
Health

Our immune system can fight against multiple viruses, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Disease severity and outcome result from individual differences that define immune status and contribute to responses to infection.
Read more
Health

Kidney patients are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections

Umashankar Mishra -
The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for health systems. It presents particular challenges for patients who receive regular hemodialysis. These...
Read more
Health

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has a natural origin, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Since the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been considerable discussion on the origin of the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. A new study by...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist