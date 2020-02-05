SUBSCRIBE

New technique used to discover supernova remnant DEM L71

A ﬂexible technique for ﬁtting X-ray observations of extended objects.

By Amit Malewar
Space
DEM L71: Emission measure-weighted density map of the swept-up medium, with the density calculated using the SPI measured abundance. Credit: Siegel et al., 2020
DEM L71: Emission measure-weighted density map of the swept-up medium, with the density calculated using the SPI measured abundance. Credit: Siegel et al., 2020

A supernova remnant (SNR) is the remains of a supernova explosion. SNRs are extremely important for understanding our galaxy. They heat the interstellar medium, distribute heavy elements throughout the galaxy, and accelerate cosmic rays.

As they are three-dimensional objects, thus quite difficult to study. Smoothed particle inference (SPI) is the technique that makes this task easy. It is a ﬂexible technique for ﬁtting X-ray observations of extended objects, allowing modeling of the plasma as a collection of independent “smoothed particles,” or blobs, of plasma.

Recently astronomers from the University of Chicago, Illinois, have employed SPI and investigated the supernova remnant (SNR) DEM L71, mainly analyzing the X-ray emission from this source. DEM L71 is classified as a Type Ia SNR in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), about 4,000 years old, showcasing a more or less regular shape.

Astronomers said, “Here, we extend the analysis of the SPI ﬁt by calculating the composition of the swept-up material and the ejecta of DEM L71, and comparing those to a large set of supernova explosion models.”

Notably, scientists isolated the ejecta and computed the abundance of various elements. The total mass of the swept-up material was calculated to be about 228 solar masses. Scientists also confirmed that DEM L71 shows an excess of iron (Fe) in its central region.

Scientists noted, “The total mass of the swept-up material is much larger than that derived by a study conducted in 2003. This could be due to the volume of our surrounding medium, which exceeds the volume derived by the research carried out almost 20 years ago.”

The results suggest, especially the excess of iron in the central region of DEM L71, that it is a Type Ia explosion. The astronomers noted that high iron abundance is inconsistent with an origin either in typical LMC material or in core-collapse explosions.

Scientists are now planning to apply the SPI method to other SNRs observed with XMM-Newton, including W49B—a supernova remnant probably from a Type Ib or Ic supernova, located about 33,000 light-years away.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSWay paved for a new treatment for Alzheimer like conditions

EXPLORE MORE

Space

ALMA catches beautiful outcome of stellar fight

Tech Explorist -
Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), in which ESO is a partner, have spotted a peculiar gas cloud that resulted...
Read more
Space

Parker Solar Probe completes fourth closest approach of the Sun

Amit Malewar -
The probe’s heat shield reached new record temperatures as well.
Read more
Space

Mystery solved: How hazardous space radiation begins?

Amit Malewar -
The study highlights a new phase of the energization process that is critical for the formation of radiation hazards.
Read more
Space

Terminator Tape for removing space debris from on-orbit

Amit Malewar -
Taking out the space trash.
Read more
Space

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope mission ends after 16 years of space exploration

Amit Malewar -
During its work, Spitzer made many surprising discoveries.
Read more
Space

The space-time being dragged around a rapidly-rotating exotic star

Amit Malewar -
The effect is a consequence of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist