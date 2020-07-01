SUBSCRIBE

New quantum detector to mid-frequency gravitational waves

It is 4000 times smaller than the detectors currently in use and could detect mid-frequency gravitational waves.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
New quantum detector to mid-frequency gravitational waves

A new study by the UCL, University of Groningen, and the University of Warwick offers details on how state-of-the-art quantum technologies and experimental techniques can be used to build a detector capable of measuring and comparing the strength of gravity in two locations at the same time.

Scientists have developed a detector based on quantum technology that is 4000 times smaller than the detectors currently in use and could detect mid-frequency gravitational waves.

The detector uses nano-scale diamond crystals weighing? 10?^(-17) kg, placed in a quantum spatial superposition using Stern-Gerlach interferometry.

The corresponding author Ryan Marshman (UCL Physics & Astronomy and UCLQ), said: “Quantum gravitational sensors already exist using the superposition principle. These sensors are used to measure Newtonian gravity and make for incredibly accurate measurement devices. The quantum masses used by current quantum gravitational sensors are much smaller such as atoms. Still, experimental work is progressing the new interferometry techniques needed to make our device work to study gravitational waves.”

“We found that our detector could explore a different range of frequencies of gravitational waves compared to LIGO. These frequencies might only be available if scientists build large detectors in space with baselines that are hundreds of thousands of kilometers in size.”

What’s more, the detector could be used to build a network of detectors that would be capable of picking out gravitational wave signals from background noise. This network would also be potentially useful, giving precise information on the location of the objects that are creating the gravitational waves.

Co-author, Professor Sougato Bose (UCL Physics & Astronomy and UCLQ), said: “While the sensor we have proposed is ambitious in its scope, there does not appear to be any fundamental or insurmountable obstacle to its creation using current and near-future technologies.”

“All the technical elements to make this detector have been individually realized in different experiments around the world: the forces required, the quality of the vacuum required, the method to place the crystals in superposition. The difficulty will come in, putting it all together and making sure the superposition stays intact.”

Scientists are further planning to collaborate with experimentalists to start building prototypes of the device.

The work was funded by the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research, the Royal Society, and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Journal Reference:
  1. Ryan James Marshman et al. Mesoscopic Interference for Metric and Curvature (MIMAC) & Gravitational Wave Detection. DOI: 10.1088/1367-2630/ab9f6c

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Lifestyle

Low-income workers face a higher risk of income loss during the Covid-19 lockdown

Pranjal Mehar -
A collaborative study by the UCL, Bank of Thailand, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, and GRIPS, Tokyo, suggests that Low-income workers disproportionally...
Read more
Health

New quantum technology to diagnose and treat heart condition

Pranjal Mehar -
Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart...
Read more
Science

Baboon mothers living in the wild carry dead infants for up to ten days, study

Pranjal Mehar -
What do animals know of death? What can animals' responses to death tell us about the evolution of species’ minds, and the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Visiting theatres and museums could help you live longer

Pranjal Mehar -
Older people who engage with the arts live longer than those who take part infrequently or not at all.
Read more
Lifestyle

Spending time in nature improves children’s confidence

Pranjal Mehar -
Four out of five children say they feel more confident in themselves after spending time participating in outdoor activities.
Read more
Health

Mode of delivery at birth plays a vital role in babies’ gut bacteria

Pranjal Mehar -
Babies born by caesarean section have a reduced level of “good” gut bacteria and an increased number of pathogens linked to hospital environments.
Read more

TRENDING

Physicists calculated the upper limit for the possible quantization of time

Science Amit Malewar -
According to the general theory of relativity, time is a continuous quantity, one that can move slower or faster, depending on acceleration...
Read more

An explanation for why changes to Earth’s magnetic field are weaker over the Pacific

Science Amit Malewar -
Like winds in the atmosphere or currents in the ocean, there are fluid motions in the liquid core of the Earth. These...
Read more

NASA just released epic 10-year timelapse of Sun

Space Amit Malewar -
NASA has released a 10-year timelapse of the Sun that is prepared by using data from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist