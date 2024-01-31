NASA’s LRO spots Japan’s moon lander

On January 20, 2024, at 0:20 am (JST), The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) successfully landed on the moon’s surface. Five days later, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft passed over the landing site and photographed SLIM.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured the image from approximately 50 miles (80 km). The bright streaks observed on the image’s left side are rocky materials ejected from the nearby Shioli crater, which is relatively young.

Notably, Japan achieved the milestone of becoming the fifth nation to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface successfully. This accomplishment reflects Japan’s contribution to lunar exploration and scientific research.

A lunar surface scan mosaic image captured by the SLIM-mounted MBC (left) and its enlarged view (right). (Credit: JAXA, RITSUMEIKAN UNIVERSITY, THE UNIVERSITY OF AIZU) The grey area on the right of the mosaic lacks data due to the discontinuation of scanning operation.

On January 25, 2024 (JST), JAXA, in collaboration with the University of Aizu and Ritsumeikan University, released images captured by the Multi-Band Camera (MBC) onboard the SLIM.