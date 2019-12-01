SUBSCRIBE

More efficient quantum dots without heavy metals

Improved quantum dot (QD) technology for use in large displays.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
a, Preparation of InP cores and InP/ZnSe/ZnS QDs with different morphology and shell thickness. The amounts of Se precursor for QD-1, QD-2 and QD-3 were 0.6 mmol, 1.2 mmol and 2.0 mmol, respectively, per 10 ml of solvent. The estimated size, based on inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) data, was projected on the STEM image of each QD. b, Ultraviolet–visible absorption spectra of the aliquots, taken during the InP core synthesis. a.u., arbitrary units. c, Photoluminescence spectra of QD-1′ (prepared without HF addition), QD-1, QD-2, QD-3, QD-1R, QD-2R and QD-3R. Inset, photograph of QD-1′ (no HF) and QD-3 taken under 365 nm illumination. d–i, STEM images of QD-1, QD-1R, QD-2, QD-2R, QD-3 and QD-3R (scale bar, 20 nm). j, k, Electron diffraction spectroscopy mapping of In, Zn, P, Se and S for QD-3R (scale bar, 10 nm). Credit: Nature (2019)
a, Preparation of InP cores and InP/ZnSe/ZnS QDs with different morphology and shell thickness. The amounts of Se precursor for QD-1, QD-2 and QD-3 were 0.6 mmol, 1.2 mmol and 2.0 mmol, respectively, per 10 ml of solvent. The estimated size, based on inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) data, was projected on the STEM image of each QD. b, Ultraviolet–visible absorption spectra of the aliquots, taken during the InP core synthesis. a.u., arbitrary units. c, Photoluminescence spectra of QD-1′ (prepared without HF addition), QD-1, QD-2, QD-3, QD-1R, QD-2R and QD-3R. Inset, photograph of QD-1′ (no HF) and QD-3 taken under 365 nm illumination. d–i, STEM images of QD-1, QD-1R, QD-2, QD-2R, QD-3 and QD-3R (scale bar, 20 nm). j, k, Electron diffraction spectroscopy mapping of In, Zn, P, Se and S for QD-3R (scale bar, 10 nm). Credit: Nature (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1771-5

Quantum dots are nanoscale semiconducting crystals that have exceptional optical and electronic properties because of the characteristics of quantum mechanics. Since their discovery, they are being used in optical devices.

Unfortunately, quantum dots have two problems that have prevented them from being fully utilized: 1. They are based on cadmium, a toxic heavy metal. 2. the QD phosphors that are used in display devices—they are not self- emissive, which means they need to be replaced by QD light-emitting diodes for them to be competitively efficient.

Samsung QLED TV screens don’t utilize the QLEDs as a source of light—instead, LCDs produce backlight, which is then consumed by a film of quantum dots.

In a new study, a team at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has made progress towards addressing both problems. Recently, they announced that they have improved quantum dot (QD) technology for use in large displays by developing QDs that are both more efficient and have no heavy metals.

In this new approach, scientists used a new structure that stops oxidation from degrading the QD core—it also involved creating a shell around it to keep energy from leaking out. They also shortened the ligand on the shell surface to promote speedier current flow. Furthermore, they replaced cadmium with indium phosphide, a much more Earth-friendly material.

Scientists reported, “Making changes improved quantum efficiency by 21.4 percent—and increased QD lifetime by approximately a million hours. The work indicates that the use of quantum dots for self-emissive display technology will soon be viable.”

The study is published in the journal Nature.

JOURNALDOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1771-5

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSCaring for family is what motivates people worldwide
UP NEXTMapping our galaxy’s magnetic field

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Restoring damaged coral reefs

Amit Malewar -
Young fish can be drawn to degraded coral reefs by loudspeakers playing the sounds of healthy reefs.
Read more
Technology

This new camera may potentially detect extraterrestrial life, dark matter

Amit Malewar -
High-resolution camera made of 1,024 sensors that count single photons, or particles of light.
Read more
Technology

Bot can beat humans in multiplayer hidden-role games

Amit Malewar -
Using deductive reasoning, the bot identifies friend or foe to ensure victory over humans in certain online games.
Read more
Technology

Selecting the best communication channel over a wireless network

Amit Malewar -
No more traffic blues for information transfer: decongesting wireless channels.
Read more
Technology

NASA sending a new solar power generator to the International Space Station

Amit Malewar -
A new compact, microconcentrator photovoltaic system could provide unprecedented watt per kilogram of power critical to lowering costs for private space flight.
Read more
Technology

Free Internet access must be considered as a human right

Amit Malewar -
It is hard to imagine life without the internet. It’s true and has been for some time that the Internet is connecting...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist