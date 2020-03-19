SUBSCRIBE

Kidney patients are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections

By Umashankar Mishra
Health

The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for health systems. It presents particular challenges for patients who receive regular hemodialysis. These patients with damaged kidneys, also known as uremic patients, are particularly vulnerable to infection and may exhibit more significant variations in clinical symptoms and infectivity.

“Unlike other at-risk individuals, these patients cannot stay at home and not interact with others. Despite the high risk they face, they must travel to dialysis centers 2–3 times every week. This significantly increases the risk of transmission of infection to patients themselves, family members, medical staff and facility workers, and all others,” says Prof. Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director, George Institute for Global Health India and President of the International Society of Nephrology.

The involvement of the kidney in COVID-19 infection seems to be frequent. When the disease is severe, it becomes an independent predictor of mortality.

In a paper entitled “The Novel Coronavirus 2019 epidemic and the Kidneys, written by an expert group of nephrologists from around the world including China, it has been pointed out that all family members living with dialysis patients must follow the precautions and regulations given to patients to prevent person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 within the family. The precautions include body temperature measurement, good personal hygiene, handwashing, and prompt reporting of potentially sick people. The results of the study have been published in the Journal of Kidney International.

“The management of patients on dialysis who have been suspected of having been in contact with COVID-19 should be carried out according to strict protocols to minimize risk to other patients and healthcare personnel taking care of these patients,” said Prof. Jha. These guidelines have been made available on the International Society of Nephrology website.

As per earlier reports of SARS and MERS-CoV infections, acute kidney injury (AKI) had developed in 5 to15 percent cases, and about 60 to 90 percent of those cases reported mortality. In the fact of patients with COVID-19 infection, preliminary reports suggested a lower incidence (3 to 9 percent) of AKI; but later reports indicate a higher frequency of kidney abnormalities. A study of 59 patients with COVID-19 found that about two-thirds of patients developed a massive leak of protein in urine during their stay in hospital.

It is recommended that persons with potential COVID-19 risk must be given the same supportive care as given to critically ill patients. Supportive care includes bed rest, nutritional and fluid support, maintenance of blood pressure and oxygenation, prevention and treatment of complications by providing organ support, maintaining hemodynamic stability, and preventing secondary infection.

Journal References:
  1. The Novel Coronavirus 2019 epidemic and kidneys. DOI: 10.1016/j.kint.2020.03.001

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSFish larvae may not be able to adapt to the presence of plastic particles
UP NEXTDancing electrons solve a longstanding puzzle in the oldest magnetic material

EXPLORE MORE

Health

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has a natural origin, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Since the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been considerable discussion on the origin of the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. A new study by...
Read more
Health

THSTI is making efforts to develop Hepatitis E vaccine using yeast Pichia pastoris

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
Scientists headed by Dr. Milan Surjit at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad have directed their efforts to produce...
Read more
Health

Scientists find pomegranate husk can prevent breast cancer

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
Pomegranate has a recorded history of medicinal properties, which can be attributed to the presence of a large number of phytochemicals present...
Read more
Health

Breast milk may help protect premature babies from developing sepsis

Pranjal Mehar -
Late-onset sepsis (LOS) is a profoundly consequential complication of preterm birth and is defined by a positive blood culture got after 72...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 is not transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborns

Pranjal Mehar -
According to a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, it doesn't appear that the coronavirus is transmittable from pregnant...
Read more
Health

A paper-based diagnostic test for Covid-19

Pranjal Mehar -
There is an urgent need for fast, easy-to-use diagnostic tests for Coronavirus as the cases rapidly spreading around the world. Scientists around...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist