Indian scientists imaged novel Coronavirus under a high-powered microscope

By Amit Malewar
Science
Transmission electron microscopy imaging of Covid-19 | Photo from Indian Journal of Medical Research
Using transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), managed to image the novel Coronavirus. The image was taken from the throat swab sample of the first laboratory-confirmed novel Coronavirus patient in India.

Scientists tested a total of seven negative-stained virus particles having features of Coronavirus-like particles from the sample.

The novel Coronavirus, which originated in China late last year, has caused a pandemic across the world.

The images show the round shape of the virus and projections or stalks jutting out from the surface of the novel Coronavirus particles.

Scientists published the study in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

