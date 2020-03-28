SUBSCRIBE

Extracting a richer palette of colors from black

A way to extract color from black.

By Amit Malewar
Science

Disordered biostructures are pervasive, for the most part producing white or black colors because of their broadband optical response and robustness to perturbations.

The tunability of disordered systems with a broadband response has been scarcely explored.

Now, scientists at the University of Birmingham have discovered a way to extract a richer palette of colors from the available spectrum by harnessing disordered patterns inspired by nature that would typically be seen as black.

They discovered a way to control the way light passes through these disordered surfaces to produce vivid colors.

Scientists compared their method to the techniques that artists have been using for centuries. Among the most famous examples of this is the fourth-century Roman Lycurgus cup, made from glass that appears green when light shines on it from the front, but red when light shines through it from behind.

In this study, scientists finally determined the way of controlling this effect to produce extraordinarily precise color reproduction.

The different colors in the image are represented in various thicknesses of transparent material—such as glass—on a lithographic plate.

A disordered system with transition from broadband absorption to band-limited reflection/transmission based on coupled mode theory. Credit: Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15349-y
A disordered system with transition from broadband absorption to band-limited reflection/transmission based on coupled mode theory. Credit: Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15349-y

On this, the analysts saved the disordered layer—in this case, made of random clusters of gold nanoparticles. At last, underneath this layer, the team put a mirror to form a transparent cavity. 

The cavity can trap particles of light, or photons, inside. The photons behave like waves inside the cavity, resonating at different frequencies beneath the lithographic surface and releasing different colors according to the length of each wave.

Using the technique, scientists were able to reproduce a Chinese watercolor painting with exquisite color accuracy.

Lead researcher, Professor Shuang Zhang, explains: “The different ways in which nature can produce color are fascinating. If we can harness them effectively, we can open up a treasure trove of richer, more vivid colors than we have yet seen.”

Co-author Dr. Changxu Liu adds: “In physics, we’re used to thinking that randomness in nanofabrication is bad, but here we show that randomness can lead to being superior to an ordered structure in some specific applications. Also, the light intensity within the random structures that we produced is powerful—we can use that in other areas of physics, such as new kinds of sensing technologies.”

The study was conducted in collaboration with colleagues at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany, and Nanjing University in China.

Journal Reference:
  1. Manipulating disordered plasmonic systems by an external cavity with the transition from broadband absorption to reconfigurable reflection. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15349-y

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSIndian scientists imaged novel Coronavirus under a high-powered microscope

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Free Internet access must be considered as a human right

Amit Malewar -
It is hard to imagine life without the internet. It’s true and has been for some time that the Internet is connecting...
Read more
Lifestyle

People eat more with friends and family, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Eating with others is a more enjoyable and enhanced reward from social eating could increase consumption.
Read more
Space

Busy older stars outpace stellar youngsters, study

Amit Malewar -
Older stars are move active because they have been around the longest, and because they were formed during a period when the Galaxy was a bit more violent, with lots of star formation happening and lots of disturbance from gasses and smaller satellite galaxies.
Read more
Space

Where in the universe can you find a black hole nursery?

Amit Malewar -
Now, it is possible for astronomers to track down the black hole nursery, thanks to a new model developed by gravitational wave researchers at the University of Birmingham.
Read more
Science

The human brain works in reverse order to retrieve memories

Pranjal Mehar -
Remembering is a reconstructive process, yet little is known about how the reconstruction of a memory unfolds in time in the human brain. Understanding...
Read more
Health

Higher aerobic fitness levels are associated with better word production skills in healthy older adults

Pranjal Mehar -
The benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous. For example, strengthening your heart and lungs, lower your cholesterol, reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, improve...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist