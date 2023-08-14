India’s first mission to study the Sun is all set to launch

Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun, is all set to launch, reported ISRO. The satellite has arrived at Sriharikota for launch.

Sharing this news to X (formerly Twitter), ISRO stated, "Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realized at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota."

Aditya-L1 mission will study Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics. It will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth system’s Lagrange point 1 (L1), about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

When asked about its launching date, the ISRO official stated, “Mostly September first week.” The mission will also provide another advantage of observing solar activities and witnessing their impact on space weather in real time.