SUBSCRIBE

A Google map of the universe

Australian telescope creates a new atlas of the Universe.

By Amit Malewar
Space
A Google map of the universe
Image: CSIRO

The Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), developed and operated by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, mapped roughly 3,000,000 galaxies within only 300 hours. This Rapid ASKAP Continuum Survey is like a Google map of the universe where most of the millions of star-like points map are distant galaxies.

CSIRO Chief Executive Dr. Larry Marshall said, “ASKAP is applying the very latest in science and technology to age-old questions about the mysteries of the universe and equipping astronomers around the world with breakthroughs to solve their challenges.”

“It’s all enabled by innovative receivers developed by CSIRO that feature phased array feed technology, which see ASKAP generate more raw data at a faster rate than Australia’s entire internet traffic.”

“In a time when we have access to more data than ever before, ASKAP and the supercomputers that support it are delivering unparalleled insights and wielding the tools that will underpin our data-driven future to make life better for everybody.”

Using ASKAP, scientists were able to observe 83 percent of the entire sky. And this record-breaking result proves that an all-sky survey can be done in weeks instead of years.

This survey’s outcome is expected to help astronomers undertake statistical analyses of large populations of galaxies.

Lead author and CSIRO astronomer Dr. David McConnell said, “Astronomers around the world will use this census of the universe to explore the unknown and study everything from star formation to how galaxies and their supermassive black holes evolve and interact.”

“With ASKAP’s advanced receivers, the RACS team only needed to combine 903 images to form the full map of the sky, significantly less than the tens of thousands of images needed for earlier all-sky radio surveys conducted by major world telescopes.”

“For the first time, ASKAP has flexed its full muscles, building a map of the universe in greater detail than ever before, and at record speed.”

“We expect to find tens of millions of new galaxies in future surveys.”

The final 903 images and supporting information amount to 26 terabytes of data.

Mr. Stickells said“The Pawsey Supercomputing Centre has worked closely with CSIRO and the ASKAP team since our inception, and we are proud to provide the essential infrastructure that is supporting science delivering great impact.”

Journal Reference:
  1. D. McConnell et al. The Rapid ASKAP Continuum Survey I: Design and first results, Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia (2020). DOI: 10.1017/pasa.2020.41

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

The first-ever detection of neutrinos produced in the Sun

Pranjal Mehar -
BOREXINO achieves the first experimental test of how massive stars shine.
Read more
Space

Scientists detected five faint dwarf galaxies around M63

Amit Malewar -
Study presents a deep image of the nearby spiral galaxy M 63, taken with a 0.14-m aperture telescope.
Read more
Space

Light warping properties of galaxies can predict universe expansion

Amit Malewar -
Gravitational Lenses measure Universe Expansion.
Read more
Science

Scientists investigated the similarities between the universe and the human brain

Amit Malewar -
Does the human brain resemble the Universe?
Read more
Space

The first complete family tree of our home galaxy

Amit Malewar -
Inferring the Milky Way’s merger history.
Read more
Space

The dark side of our galaxy

Amit Malewar -
Why does the Milky Way look the way it does?
Read more

TRENDING

Our galaxy is being slowly pulled by neighboring galaxy

Space Amit Malewar -
The long-held belief that the Milky Way, the galaxy containing Earth and the solar system, is relatively static has been ruptured by fresh cosmic insight.
Read more

Earth is 2,000 light-years closer to supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*

Space Amit Malewar -
Earth faster, closer to black hole in new map of galaxy.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of ships and...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist