SUBSCRIBE

Food scientists ‘upcycle’ unsold bread into tasty probiotic drink and cuts food waste

Gut-friendly beverage lasts up to six weeks without refrigeration; Attractive option for lactose sensitive consumers

By Tech Explorist
Science
NUS food scientists Assoc Prof Liu Shao Quan (left), Miss Nguyen Thuy Linh (centre) and Dr Toh Mingzhan (right) came up with a patented zero-waste process to make a new probiotic beverage using unsold bread. Credit: National University of Singapore
NUS food scientists Assoc Prof Liu Shao Quan (left), Miss Nguyen Thuy Linh (centre) and Dr Toh Mingzhan (right) came up with a patented zero-waste process to make a new probiotic beverage using unsold bread. Credit: National University of Singapore

Surplus bread is a major waste problem for bakeries and food retailers. While some unsold bread are donated to charities, most are resold as low-value animal feed. A team of food scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has cooked up an innovative solution to reduce bread waste by using a novel fermentation process to ‘upcycle’ surplus bread into a beverage fortified with gut-friendly micro-organisms.

The new creamy drink, which is slightly fizzy and sweet, is currently the only known probiotic beverage made from a bread base. It can be stored at room temperature for up to six weeks while maintaining high counts of live probiotics to deliver maximum health benefits.

The research team behind the patented zero-waste process comprises project leader Associate Professor Liu Shao Quan, Dr. Toh Mingzhan and Miss Nguyen Thuy Linh from the Department of Food Science and Technology at the NUS Faculty of Science.

From bread to healthy beverage

“I usually cannot finish a loaf of bread before the expiry date. It is a waste to discard the nutrients in bread, so as a food science student, I was motivated to find a way to repurpose surplus bread by upcycling it into something delicious and nutritious,” shared Miss Linh, who did this research as her final-year undergraduate project. She completed her undergraduate studies at NUS last year.

The NUS team tested different types of bread, and decided to focus on white sandwich bread as it is commonly available in supermarkets. They took nine months to perfect their recipe.

To create the bread-based probiotic drink, white bread is first cut into small pieces and blended with water to get a bread slurry. After the slurry is pasteurised, probiotic bacteria and yeast are added, and the mixture is left to ferment. The entire process takes about one day.

“Most probiotic drinks are dairy-based and unsuitable for people with lactose intolerance. Our bread-based probiotic beverage is non-dairy, making it an attractive option for this group of consumers,” explained Dr. Toh.

The new bread-based probiotic drink can be stored at room temperature for up to six weeks and maintains at least one billion live probiotic cells per serving, which is the current recommendation by the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics to deliver maximum health benefits.

Gut-friendly beverage made using zero-waste process developed by NUS food scientists is attractive option for lactose sensitive consumers.

Commercialisation plans

The NUS team has filed a patent for the zero-waste process of making the bread-based probiotic beverage. They are now looking to work with industry partners to commercialise the drink.

“There is currently a lack of non-dairy probiotic food and beverage options in the market, so our refreshing and healthy new product will help to fill this gap. Our invention also enables bread makers to give their unsold products a new lease of life. We are confident that the bread-based probiotic beverage will have a strong appeal to those who are environmentally conscious,” said Assoc Prof Liu.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articlePlaying video games can improve the cognitive development of expert players
Next articleCapsule waverider: Spacecraft that survive fire, surfs its own wave

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Scientist found technique improves quality parameters of tomato-based beverage

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
0
The researchers reported that Atmospheric Cold Plasma (ACP) processing technology helped to improve the quality parameters of tomato-based beverages during storage. The...
Read more
Technology

Scientists invent symmetry-breaking for the first time in a nanoscale device that can mimic human brain

Tech Explorist -
0
Over the last decade, artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications such as machine learning have gained pace to revolutionise many industries. As...
Read more
Technology

World’s first aerogels made from waste rubber tyres

Ashwini Sakharkar -
0
NUS scientists have developed super-light aerogels with new properties such as lightweight, highly absorbent, very durable, and highly efficient at trapping heat...
Read more
Science

Butterflies can acquire new scent preferences and pass these on to their offspring

Tech Explorist -
0
Findings demonstrate that insects learn from their previous experiences and adjust their future behaviour for survival and reproduction
Read more
Technology

Novel pH watch invented by NUS researchers

Tech Explorist -
0
This new pH watch tells you whether you are dehydrated, low on sugar or at risk of skin infection from your sweat pH.
Read more
Science

10 new bird taxa discovered in little-explored islands of Wallacea

Tech Explorist -
0
Birds are the best known class of animals, and since 1999, only five or six new species have been described each year...
Read more

MUST READ

Science

How silver ions kill bacteria?

Pranjal Mehar -
0
The antimicrobial activity and mechanism of silver ions (Ag+) have gained widespread attention in recent years. Although, it is still mysterious how...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist