SUBSCRIBE

COVID-19: Lockdown must be maintained for at least 44 days, study

The research focuses on diffusion of innovations, new products, and new technologies. The same concepts and tools can be applied to analyze the spread of COVID-19 and the effects of measures to stop it.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
COVID-19: Lockdown must be maintained for at least 44 days, study

Lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic have raised an urgent question in peoples’ minds, “How long must these restrictions last?”

According to research of top 36 countries and 50 states of the US affected by the epidemic as of end-March yield that the lockdown to contain COVID-19 must be maintained for at least 44 days.

Scientists identified two simple, intuitive, and generalizable metrics of the spread of disease: daily growth rate and time to double cumulative cases. Both are critical metrics for an accurate understanding of how this disease is spreading.

These metrics enable three simple, intuitive, and actionable benchmarks to target: Moderation, Control, and Containment that give public health officials clear goals to target in managing this pandemic.

  • Moderation: when growth rate stays below 10% and doubling time stays above seven days.
  • Control: when growth rate stays below 1% and doubling time stays above 70 days.
  • Containment: when growth rate remains 0.1% and doubling time stays above 700 days.

Based on the data, scientists obtained primary results suggesting: Countries take an average of about three weeks to moderate, four weeks to control, and over 6 weeks to contain the spread of the disease, after lockdown.

However, substantial differences take place between large and small countries in time to act.

Nitish Sood, a student at Augusta University studying Cellular & Molecular Biology said, “Singapore and South Korea adopted the path of massive test and quarantine, which seems to be the only successful alternative to costly lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.”

“Even though huge differences exist among countries, it’s striking to see so many similarities from aggressive intervention to moderation, control, and containment of the spread of the disease.”

Gerard Tellis of USC Marshall School of Business said, “Besides size of country, borders, cultural greetings (bowing versus handshaking and kissing), temperature, humidity, and latitude may explain these differences.”

Scientists noted, “Their analysis bolsters the case for adopting aggressive measures, whether it’s the aggressive lockdowns of Italy or California, massive testing and quarantine of South Korea or Singapore, or a combination of both as seen in China. However, the U.S. may have a unique challenge because of its federal constitution.”

“Only half of the states have adopted aggressive intervention and that at varying times. Should these states achieve control or containment, they may be vulnerable to contagion from states that were late to do so.”

In this study, the aggressive intervention is defined as lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, mass testing and quarantines.

The study was co-authored by Professor Gerard Tellis of USC Marshall School of Business, Professor Ashish Sood of UC Riverside’s A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management, and Nitish Sood, a student at Augusta University studying Cellular & Molecular Biology.

Journal Reference:
  1. How Long Should Social Distancing Last? Predicting Time to Moderation, Control, and Containment of COVID-19. DOI: 10.2139/ssrn.3562996

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSDetailed visualization of a strain of the norovirus
UP NEXTMat Pilates improve cardiovascular health in young, obese women

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

FDA approves Abbott’s ID NOW test that identifies COVID-19 in 5 minutes

Amit Malewar -
The U.S. pharmaceutical company Abbott claims to have developed a coronavirus test kit that detects if someone is positive or negative for...
Read more
Science

Indian scientists imaged novel Coronavirus under a high-powered microscope

Amit Malewar -
Using transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), managed to image the novel Coronavirus. The image...
Read more
Robotics

UniSA develops pandemic drone to detect Coronavirus in the crowd

Ashwini Sakharkar -
We already know the role that drones have played in China during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, either by distributing medicines,...
Read more
Health

Novel Coronavirus: What do we need to know?

Dr T V Venkateswaran -
Many things about Novel Coronavirus are spreading rapidly through social media, WhatsApp, and the Internet. Some of these could be true, but...
Read more
Health

Shared use of Ventilators is possible, propose scientists

Pranjal Mehar -
The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, and one piece of lifesaving medical equipment is in particularly scarce supply: mechanical...
Read more
Technology

Open-source, low-cost ventilator

Ashwini Sakharkar -
No matter which estimate we use, there are not enough ventilators for patients with Covid-19. The coronavirus is straining...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist