Contraceptive pills and women’s brain regions for fear regulation

Sex hormones affect how the brain deals with fear. Some Canadian researchers studied how birth control pills change women’s brains. They found that women who took the pills had thinner brain areas than men. This could make it harder for women to control their emotions. But this effect might go away if they stop taking the pills. The researchers said more research is needed to be sure.

Alexandra Brouillard, a researcher at Université du Québec à Montréal and first author of the study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, said, “In our study, we show that healthy women currently using COCs had a thinner ventromedial prefrontal cortex than men. “This part of the prefrontal cortex is thought to sustain emotion regulation, such as decreasing fear signals in a safe situation. Our result may represent a mechanism by which COCs could impair emotion regulation in women.”

Girls and women who take birth control pills are told about some physical changes, like no periods or eggs. But the pills may also change their brains, which keep growing until they are adults. The researchers wanted to know how the pills affect the brain and emotions now and later.

The researchers studied four groups:

women who took the pills now

women who took the pills before but not now

women who never took any hormone pills

men

They compared these groups to see how the pills changed the brain shape and size and how they made women more or less anxious or stressed than men.

There is more to know everything about how birth control pills change women’s brains. The researchers are studying how the age and time of taking the pills matter for the long-term effects. Teenage girls who take the pills when their brains are still growing may have different outcomes.

The researchers said their study had some problems. They can’t know for sure that the pills cause the brain changes. They can’t apply their results to all women. They can’t tell how the brain changes affect the emotions and thoughts.

Brouillard said, “The objective of our work is not to counter the use of COCs, but it is important to be aware that the pill can affect the brain. We aim to increase scientific interest in women’s health and raise awareness about early prescription of COCs and brain development, a highly unknown topic.”

