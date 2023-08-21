Chandrayaan-3 shares the images of the Lunar far side area

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023. After executing a series of complex braking maneuvers, Chandrayaan-3 is ready for a soft landing in the South Polar region of the Moon.

Recently, ISRO shared wonderful images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera assists in locating a safe landing area.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

The health of the Lander Module is said to be normal. Now, the Nation’s eyes are all set on the Moon.

Credit: ISRO

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are:

To demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, demonstrate rover roving on the Moon and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Netizens are sending their best wishes for the mission’s success.