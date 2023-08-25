Watch how Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface

On August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon. The Lander achieved a soft landing on site around 18.03 Hrs. IST.

The next day after the landing, the Chandrayaan-3 rover ramped down from the Lander. ISRO shared how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface.

ISRO also shared the image captured by the Lander Imager Camera before touchdown.

Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

As per the reports, the rover has started its mobility operations. The rover payloads include LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS). LIBS will conduct qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis to derive the chemical Composition and infer mineralogical composition to further our understanding of the Lunar surface. APXS will determine the elemental composition of Lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

The Lander Module payloads- ILSA, RAMBHA, and ChaSTE are also activated. ILSA will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineate the lunar crust and mantle structure. RAMBHA will measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time. ChaSTE will measure the lunar surface’s thermal properties near the polar region.

The Propulsion Module Payload- Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE)- was activated.

The mission begins its journey on July 14, 2023. ISRO launched its ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, at 2.35 PM IST from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

The landing marks India as the first country to land a spacecraft softly on the lunar south pole and the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the United States.