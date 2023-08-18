Chandrayaan-3 Lander captured the Moon like never before

On Thursday, 17th Aug. In 2023, ISRO announced the separation of the Lander Module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, from the Propulsion Module.

Just after the separation, the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 captured the Moon. ISRO shared the view of the Moon on their official X (formerly Twitter handler).

It mentioned, “View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, 2023, just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

The officials also shared one video of the Moon captured on August 15, 2023, by Chandrayaan-3 Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC).

The health of the Lander Module (LM) is reported to be normal. On the other hand, the Propulsion Module will keep traveling for several months or years in its current orbit. It will conduct spectroscopic research on the Earth’s atmosphere and analyze changes in cloud polarization to find signs of extraterrestrial planets that might be habitable for us.