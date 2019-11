On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, ISRO released images of an impact crater on the moon’s surface captured by Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2).

TMC-2 provides images at 5m spatial resolution & stereo triplets from a 100 km orbit for preparing the Digital Elevation Model (DEM) of the complete lunar surface. These images, when processed into Digital Elevation Models, enable mapping of surface landform morphologies, including craters, lava tubes, rilles, lunar domes, etc.

Have a look of 3D view of a crater imaged by TMC-2 of #Chandrayaan2. TMC-2 provides images at 5m spatial resolution & stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) for preparing DEM of the complete lunar surface.



