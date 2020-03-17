SUBSCRIBE

Breast milk may help protect premature babies from developing sepsis

Keeps gut bacteria from moving into the bloodstream.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health

Late-onset sepsis (LOS) is a profoundly consequential complication of preterm birth and is defined by a positive blood culture got after 72 h age. The causative bacteria can be found in patients’ intestinal tracts days before dissemination, and cohort studies propose reduced LOS risk in breastfed preterm babies through unknown mechanisms.

A new study by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., scientists found that breast milk may help protect premature babies from developing sepsis. The molecule called epidermal growth factor in breast milk activates receptors on intestinal cells to keep dangerous gut bacteria from migrating into the bloodstream, where such microbes can prompt sepsis.

What’s more, breast milk with more elevated levels of this epidermal growth factor, particularly from the earliest days of lactation following birth, is best in keeping dangerous bacteria from getting into the bloodstream.

About 10% of infants born preterm experience late-onset sepsis, and 30% to 50% of those who develop the infections die. Much of the focus on preventing late-onset sepsis relies on improving aseptic techniques, such as making sure a baby’s skin is bacteria-free and that intravenous lines and other life-saving tubes don’t harbor potentially deadly bacteria.

Scientists were curious to know whether gut bacteria play a role in sepsis that develops in newborns, mainly when such microbes migrate into the bloodstream.

The culprits allowing the bacteria to move into the blood are intestinal cells called goblet cells. These cells secrete mucus to help prevent harmful bacteria from getting into the gut. Still, they also chaperone bacteria out of the gut, across the immature intestinal lining of a preemie. That scenario provides an entryway for sepsis-causing bacteria to gain access to the bloodstream.

Co-investigator Phillip I. Tarr, MD, the Melvin E. Carnahan Professor of Pediatrics and director of the Pediatric Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, said, “The critical realization here is that bacteria from the gut can invade the bloodstream. Understanding how bacteria move from the gut into the blood allows us to do something about these infections. And the study suggests that breast milk, preferably a mother’s breast milk from her earliest days of breastfeeding, appears to be a very effective way to fend off these infections.”

In the study, specialists gave infant mice a solution containing Escherichia coli bacteria isolated from the bloodstream of a late-onset sepsis patient shortly after birth. The mouse pups then were nursed either by their mom or another mother who had given birth to pups at an earlier time, resulting in her breast milk containing lower amounts of epidermal growth factor.

The mice that developed blood infections were those breastfed by females that had been lactating for a longer time and, along these lines, had lower amounts of epidermal growth factor in their milk.

Kathryn A. Knoop, Ph.D., now an assistant professor of immunology at Mayo Clinic, said, “One of the big implications is not only the necessity of using breast milk to feed preemies whenever possible but milk with higher concentrations of epidermal growth factor.”

Senior author Rodney D. Newberry, MD, a Washington University gastroenterologist and professor of medicine, said, “It may be possible to add epidermal growth factor to donor breast milk or formula that has lower amounts of the important substance.”

“Frequently, donor milk is donated by women near the end of their lactation. But that milk may not be maximally beneficial to premature babies. We think it may be possible to increase the concentration of epidermal growth factor in the milk that lacks adequate amounts so that we can give that fortified milk to premature infants.”

The findings are published March 16 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSInflammation in the brain may be more widely implicated in dementias
UP NEXTIntroducing the light-operated hard drives

EXPLORE MORE

Health

COVID-19 is not transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborns

Pranjal Mehar -
According to a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, it doesn't appear that the coronavirus is transmittable from pregnant...
Read more
Health

A paper-based diagnostic test for Covid-19

Pranjal Mehar -
There is an urgent need for fast, easy-to-use diagnostic tests for Coronavirus as the cases rapidly spreading around the world. Scientists around...
Read more
Health

The cause of back pain can be linked to humanity’s evolutionary past

Pranjal Mehar -
Back pain is perhaps the single most significant contributor to disability worldwide, with over 50% of people living in developed countries experiencing...
Read more
Health

Technology use during a meal decrease food intake

Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists at the University of Illinois conducted a study to determine the effects of a cognitive distraction on the amount, preference, and...
Read more
Health

Stress during pregnancy can have a life-long impact

Pranjal Mehar -
Environmental exposures in early life can have immediate effects on health or accumulate over time to increase disease risk later. Exposure can...
Read more
Health

One egg per day does not appear to be associated with cardiovascular disease risk

Pranjal Mehar -
A past study has suggested that people who eat an added three or four eggs a week or 300 milligrams of dietary...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist