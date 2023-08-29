Aditya-L1: India’s mission to the Sun is going to launch on September 2

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. The mission will study the photons, solar wind ions, and electrons emitted by the Sun and the associated interplanetary magnetic field from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L1).

As per the reports, the Aditya-L1 mission, the first Indian space-based observatory-class solar mission to unlock the mysteries of the Sun, is all set to launch. ISRO has scheduled its launch on September 2, 2023, at 11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.

The spacecraft will have seven payloads using particle and electromagnetic detectors to study the photosphere, chromosphere, and the Sun’s outermost layers (the corona). Four payloads will use L1’s unique vantage point to observe the Sun directly, while the remaining three payloads will use L1 to conduct in-situ particle and field research.

Image showing Aditya L-1 payloads. Credit: ISRO

To comprehend problems with coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, study of the propagation of particles, fields in the interplanetary medium, etc., the Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most essential information.

ISRO is going to launch Aditya-L1 by PSLV XL. The organization has invited the public and media to witness the launch of the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota. Registration will be enabled from August 29, 2023, at 12:00 PM.