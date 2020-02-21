SUBSCRIBE

A 50-year-old theory in mechanics has been confirmed

The team could now use the theory in bolder and more innovative ways in their quest to develop ever-better energy systems.

By Amit Malewar
Science
The rotor with air-lubricated bearings and shaker system © EPFL 2020
The rotor with air-lubricated bearings and shaker system © EPFL 2020

The narrow groove theory was proposed in 1965 by J. H. Vohr and C. Y. Chow, two engineers at New York-based Mechanical Technology, Inc. The theory explains the working of herringbone grooved journal bearings, or HGJBs – a type of air-lubricated bearing that supports rotating parts in mechanical systems. 

Many different types of bearings exist, but HGJBs hold the most promise for developing ultrahigh-speed rotating machines because the rotor is supported on a cushion of air generated by the rotating shaft. 

The Narrow Groove Theory (NGT) is commonly used to simulate and design grooved gas bearing. However, measurements of dynamic force coefficients of Herringbone Grooved Journal Bearings (HGJBs) is missing, hence the validation historic NGT has never been performed, despite its importance.

A new study by EPFL has closed a gap that has persisted in the scientific literature for over 50 years.

To approve the narrow groove theory, the scientists mounted a rotor bolstered by a few HGJBs on a test rig, setting it spinning at 100,000 rotation per minute. Next, they used a shaker system to vibrate the rotor and observed how it responded. The observations enabled scientists to calculate the bearings’ stiffness and damping coefficients. They found that NGT tended to overestimate both values marginally.

Eliott Guenat, a doctoral assistant at EPFL and the paper’s lead author, said“We were able to quantify the extent to which the theory holds. Now that we’ve shored up our understanding, we can take the theory and apply it in industry and research in new ways.”

Scientists are now planning to conduct more experiments to take further measurements.

“Instead of using air-lubricated bearings, we’ll rerun the experiment with refrigerant, a gas used in heat pumps. The idea is to confirm that the theory holds not just in the air, but also in a medium with markedly different chemical and physical properties.”

The team has published its findings in the journal Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSOur planet formed much faster than previously thought
UP NEXTUsing cleaning products frequently can increase the risk of childhood asthma

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Our planet formed much faster than previously thought

Amit Malewar -
According to a new study by the Centre for Star and Planet Formation (StarPlan) at the Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen,...
Read more
Science

Scientists held individual atoms in place

Amit Malewar -
For the first time in quantum physics, scientists from the University of Otago became successful in holding the individual atoms in place....
Read more
Science

The robot reveals what’s inside the Great Pyramid

Amit Malewar -
The Great Pyramid is the biggest and oldest of the three pyramids that stand on the outskirts of Cairo in Egypt. It...
Read more
Science

The Monkeyface Prickleback fish could be the new white meat

Amit Malewar -
Recently, scientists from the University of California, Irvine, studied the genome of a fish called Cebidichthys violaceus, also known as monkeyface prickleback....
Read more
Science

Discovery of a new nano-structure that lies at the center of our cellular skeleton

Amit Malewar -
Every single animal cell has an organelle called a centrosome, which is fundamental to the organization of their cell skeleton. The centrosome...
Read more
Science

The physics behind tossing fried rice

Amit Malewar -
Fried rice is a 1500-year-old dish that is prepared using wok tossing, a technique that enables food to undergo temperatures of 1200°C...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist