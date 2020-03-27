SUBSCRIBE

Shared use of Ventilators is possible, propose scientists

Splitting the ventilator.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Shared use of Ventilators is possible, propose scientists

The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, and one piece of lifesaving medical equipment is in particularly scarce supply: mechanical ventilators. In situations of a shortage of this equipment, scientists think that ‘Splitting the ventilator’, connecting two patients to one ventilator machine is a feasible option.

Scientists from the Technical Medical Centre of the University of Twente came up with this idea.

Scientists used a double artificial lung to design the prototype of ‘Splitting the ventilator’. Later on, they tested it on several types of machines using existing medical equipment.

Scientists noted that, connecting two patients to one machine at the same time, is only possible during the phase of fully assisted ventilation.

But, patients have different lung capacities. So, in such situations, the system is capable of managing the differences.

It works by preparing the inflow of air, while also capturing and filtering the outflow.

Working:

No doubt, patients have to be fully separated.

For two patients, two input and two output tubes are needed. Splitting of the input and output can then be done using valves and filters.

What about a display machine?

The display machine shows the results of one patient. In that case, scientists recommend including sensors in both sets of tubes.

Scientists tested this way on three types of machines, covering 80 to 90 percent of the market in The Netherlands.

The tests were performed on a so-called ‘Michigan test lung’, an advanced simulator with two lungs. The machine is capable of modifying individual properties, for tests with various versions of machines, tubes, connecting parts and valves.

As the equipment has to be widely available fast, the design is based upon existing resources, already in use in hospitals. Together with suppliers, the team selected a set of existing tools for testing.

The research team, led by Professor Ruud Verdaasdonk, Professor of Health Technology Implementation, consists of intensive care doctors, lung physiologists, engineers, clinical physicists and technical physicians of University of Twente’s Technical Medical Centre and the hospitals Radboudumc, Amsterdam UMC and Medisch Spectrum Twente. An important contribution comes from Holland Innovative, advising on risk analysis and regulation for medical supplies.

‘Splitting the ventilator’, connecting two patients to one ventilation machine, is a feasible option in emergency situations during the COVID-19 crisis, especially in situations of shortage of this equipment. This is what researchers of the Technical Medical Centre of the University of Twente propose. Using existing medical equipment, they designed and tested it on several types of machines, using a double artificial lung. Together with experts of the hospitals Radboudumc (Nijmegen), Amsterdam UMC and Medisch Spectrum Twente (Enschede), a protocol was set up for using this technique with utmost care.

The Dutch Intensive Care Society already published this protocol online.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSWe live in a halo of dark matter, study
UP NEXTNew device for the early detection of certain eyesight problems

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Open-source, low-cost ventilator

Ashwini Sakharkar -
No matter which estimate we use, there are not enough ventilators for patients with Covid-19. The coronavirus is straining...
Read more
Science

Computational approach may lead to a future treatment for coronavirus

Tech Explorist -
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Prof. Sarel Fleishman and his team in the Department of Biomolecular Sciences are deep into planning mode....
Read more
Health

CCMB may soon come up with diagnostic kits for COVID-19

Jyoti Singh -
To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) insists that widescale "testing, testing, and testing" is the key as early...
Read more
Health

Scientists identified potential drug for Coronavirus

Pranjal Mehar -
The recent emergence of the novel, pathogenic SARS-coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in China and its rapid national and international spread pose a global...
Read more
Health

Our immune system can fight against multiple viruses, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Disease severity and outcome result from individual differences that define immune status and contribute to responses to infection.
Read more
Health

Kidney patients are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections

Umashankar Mishra -
The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for health systems. It presents particular challenges for patients who receive regular hemodialysis. These...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist