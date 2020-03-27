Shared use of Ventilators is possible, propose scientists

The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, and one piece of lifesaving medical equipment is in particularly scarce supply: mechanical ventilators. In situations of a shortage of this equipment, scientists think that ‘Splitting the ventilator’, connecting two patients to one ventilator machine is a feasible option.

‘Splitting the ventilator’, connecting two patients to one ventilation machine, is a feasible option in emergency situations during the COVID-19 crisis, especially in situations of shortage of this equipment. This is what researchers of the Technical Medical Centre of the University of Twente propose. Using existing medical equipment, they designed and tested it on several types of machines, using a double artificial lung. Together with experts of the hospitals Radboudumc (Nijmegen), Amsterdam UMC and Medisch Spectrum Twente (Enschede), a protocol was set up for using this technique with utmost care.

The Dutch Intensive Care Society already published this protocol online.