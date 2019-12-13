SUBSCRIBE

Is it possible to change your personality?

Study says Yes.

By Pranjal Mehar
Lifestyle
Is it possible to change your personality?
Image: Shutterstock

It is almost inevitable that at some point in life, you will say, ‘I wish I had a different personality.’ Not surprisingly, one of the most frequent questions people interested in personal development ask is, “Can I change my personality type?”

As long as assumed, the answer is not that simple. As widely believed, people can’t change their personalities, which are largely stable and inherited.

But a recent study suggests something contrasting, suggesting the possibility that personality traits can change through persistent intervention and major life events.

Personality traits reflect people’s characteristic patterns of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. The traits, mainly include neuroticism, extraversion, openness to experience, agreeableness, and conscientiousness, can predict a wide range of important outcomes such as health, happiness, and income. Many psychologists believe that these traits might represent an essential target for policy interventions designed to improve human welfare.

The study is the product of the Personality Change Consortium, an international group of researchers committed to advancing the understanding of personality change.

Wiebke Bleidorn, who initiated the consortium, said, “In this paper, we present the case that traits can serve both as relatively stable predictors of success and actionable targets for policy changes and interventions.”

Christopher Hopwood, University of California, Davis, said, “Parents, teachers, employers, and others have been trying to change personality forever because of their implicit awareness that it is good to make people better people.”

“But now, strong evidence suggests that personality traits are broad enough to account for a wide range of socially important behaviors at levels that surpass known predictors and that they can change, especially if you catch people at the right age and exert sustained effort. However, these traits also remain relatively stable; thus, while they can change, they are not easy to change.”

Scientists noted, “Resources are often invested in costly interventions that are unlikely to work because they are not informed by evidence about personality traits. For that reason, it would be helpful for public policymakers to think more explicitly about what it takes to change personality to improve personal and public welfare, the costs and benefits of such interventions, and the resources needed to achieve the best outcomes by both being informed by evidence about personality traits and investing more sustained resources and attention toward better understanding personality change.”

According to the study, a relatively small number of personality traits can account for most of the ways in which people differ from one another. Therefore, it can possibly bring essential life outcomes. Fascinatingly, these traits are stable, but changeable with effort and good timing. This combination—broad and enduring, yet changeable—makes them particularly promising targets for large-scale interventions.

Scientists noted, “Both neuroticism and conscientiousness, for example, may represent good intervention targets in young adulthood. And certain interventions—especially those that require persistence and long-term commitment—may be more effective among conscientious, emotionally stable people. It is also important to consider motivational factors, as success is more likely if people are motivated and think change is feasible.”

The study is published in the American Psychologist.

REFERENCEUniversity of California, Davis
JOURNALDOI: 10.1037/amp0000503

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSPro-inflammatory protein, IL-36y plays a vital role in bacterial vaginosis

EXPLORE MORE

Lifestyle

World’s oldest figurative artwork uncovered

Pranjal Mehar -
Discovered two years ago on the island of Sulawesi, the 4.5 metres (13 foot) wide painting features wild animals being chased by half-human hunters wielding what appear to be spears and ropes.
Read more
Lifestyle

What is the real meaning of life? A study found the answer

Pranjal Mehar -
Study examines meaning in life and relationship with physical, mental and cognitive functioning
Read more
Lifestyle

Gender equality can shape men’s ability to recognize famous females

Pranjal Mehar -
Who’s that girl?
Read more
Lifestyle

Teacher effectiveness has a dramatic effect on student outcomes

Pranjal Mehar -
Teacher effectiveness has a dramatic effect on student outcomes -- how can it be increased?
Read more
Lifestyle

Research reveals why people say things they later regret

Pranjal Mehar -
Arousal increases self-disclosure.
Read more
Lifestyle

Caring for family is what motivates people worldwide

Pranjal Mehar -
People consistently rated kin care and mate retention as the most important motivations in their lives.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist