A new gene may help produce pain killers

A joint team of scientists from the Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, Mohali, Punjab, and Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Manipur, have identified a new gene that could be used to synthesize gamma-aminobutyrate, which is a high-value biomolecule with neuroprotective features.

The new gene was identified from samples of Kinema, a naturally fermented soybean food product found in the Sikkim Himalayan region of India.

The scientists have also developed a new method to synthesize gamma-aminobutyrate from Glutamate molecule using the new gene. Gamma-aminobutyrate is known to produce multiple neuroprotective effects, and over the years, it has become a popular option for stress and pain management. It finds wide applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. It can be used as a precursor molecule for the synthesis of polymers like Nylon-4.

The scientists have filed a patent for their invention under Patent File No. 201911030305. The joint research team consisted of Dr. Sudhir P. Singh, Dr. Nitish Sharma, Dr. Amit K. Rai, and Dr. Dinabandhu Sahoo.