SUBSCRIBE

A new gene may help produce pain killers

By Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat
Health
A new gene may help produce pain killers

A joint team of scientists from the Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, Mohali, Punjab, and Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Manipur, have identified a new gene that could be used to synthesize gamma-aminobutyrate, which is a high-value biomolecule with neuroprotective features.

The new gene was identified from samples of Kinema, a naturally fermented soybean food product found in the Sikkim Himalayan region of India.

The scientists have also developed a new method to synthesize gamma-aminobutyrate from Glutamate molecule using the new gene. Gamma-aminobutyrate is known to produce multiple neuroprotective effects, and over the years, it has become a popular option for stress and pain management. It finds wide applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. It can be used as a precursor molecule for the synthesis of polymers like Nylon-4.

The scientists have filed a patent for their invention under Patent File No. 201911030305. The joint research team consisted of Dr. Sudhir P. Singh, Dr. Nitish Sharma, Dr. Amit K. Rai, and Dr. Dinabandhu Sahoo.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSMen and women store fat differently. How?
UP NEXTTechnology to increase the shelf life of probiotic products

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Men and women store fat differently. How?

Pranjal Mehar -
Ask the fruit fly.
Read more
Health

Indian scientists discovered a new way to fight TB

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan -
Tuberculosis kills. When it doesn’t, its effect stays for what is a lifetime. To make things worse, the current approach for treating...
Read more
Health

Smoking ban in cars have lasting impacts on a child’s health

Pranjal Mehar -
A public ban on smoking in cars in England and Wales has led to fewer children being exposed to cigarette smoke
Read more
Health

Could depression be linked to our cells’ metabolism?

Pranjal Mehar -
EPFL researchers have discovered a compound that stimulates brain-cell metabolism and reduces signs of depression in mice. The next step will be to test their findings on humans.
Read more
Health

Drug to effectively improves Autism symptoms by targeting the brain’s chemical messengers

Pranjal Mehar -
The study demonstrates for the first time that the drug improves the symptoms by decreasing the ratio of the GABA to glutamate in the brain.
Read more
Health

A drug used widely to treat a common eye condition has no benefit, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Evaluating whether eplerenone was superior to placebo in terms of improving visual acuity in patients with chronic CSCR.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist