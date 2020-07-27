SUBSCRIBE

Improving the speed of gold-standard COVID-19 diagnostic test

A protocol for direct rapid extraction-free PCR detection of SARS-CoV-2.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Portable test produces results in 36 minutes; works for dengue and other viruses as well
Portable test produces results in 36 minutes; works for dengue and other viruses as well

Currently, the most sensitive strategy for testing for COVID-19 is through a laboratory technique called polymerase chain response (PCR), in which a machine enhances viral genetic material by copying it over and over, so any hint of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be detected.

A significant bottleneck in sample testing is RNA purification – separating RNA from other components in the patient sample – a difficult process that requires chemicals that are now in short supply worldwide.

Now, scientists at the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore’s (NTU Singapore) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) have developed a new way to improve the speed of COVID-19 laboratory test. Now only speed, but it also enhances the handling time and cost of the testing method.

Fascinatingly, the improved testing method yields results in 36 minutes.

Mr. Wee Soon Keong, a Ph.D. candidate at NTU LKCMedicine and the first author of the paper, said: “While polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a venerable technology that has proven to be a workhorse for biological research, it has some drawbacks when used outside of the laboratory environment. The process is fiddly and time-consuming. Our rapid COVID-19 test involves a single-tube reaction that reduces hands-on time and biosafety risk for lab personnel, as well as the likelihood for carryover contamination during the processing of samples.”

Besides testing for COVID-19, the method can also be used to detect other viruses and bacteria, including the dengue virus.

The method uses the ‘direct PCR’ method, removing the need for RNA purification, a time-consuming and costly step. Instead, they added inhibitor-resistant enzymes and reagents targeting compounds that obstruct RNA amplification, such as mucin, a central component of mucus. These enzymes and reagents, which are commercially available, have high resistance to such compounds that otherwise inhibit PCR, rendering the test inaccurate.

The biochemical mix of crude sample and inhibitor-resistant enzymes and reagents is placed into a single tube, which is inserted into a laboratory thermocycler, a machine used to amplify genetic material in PCR. After 36 minutes, results reveal whether there is any trace of COVID-19 with confidence.

Dr. Sivalingam Paramalingam Suppiah said, “By skipping the RNA extraction step with our direct-PCR method, we see cost savings on nucleic acid extraction kits, and avoid the problem of reagents in short supply when lab testing is ramped up and the demand increases globally.”

Leader of the research team, Associate Professor Eric Yap, said“We are now trying to deploy such direct-PCR methods, developed by ourselves and others, for routine diagnostics. We need to determine the actual utility and benefits in a real-world setting and to understand if there are any trade-offs. When one bottleneck is removed, other challenges may emerge – like ensuring quality control, or reducing manual errors.”

“Our goal is to develop ultrafast and automated tests that yield results in minutes, and healthcare workers can perform that in the clinic with similar accuracy and sensitivity as in specialized laboratories. This will allow us to take PCR testing out of conventional laboratories nearer to the point-of-care, and into the low-resource settings that need them the most.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Soon Keong Wee et al. Rapid Direct Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Without RNA Extraction for SARS-CoV-2 Using a Portable. DOI: 10.3390/genes11060664

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Face coverings do not lead to a false sense of security

Pranjal Mehar -
It is unlikely to increase the risk of infection.
Read more
Health

The study identifies 21 existing drugs that could treat COVID-19

Pranjal Mehar -
Multiple drugs improve the activity of remdesivir, a current standard-of-care treatment for COVID-19.
Read more
Technology

Predictive touch: A no-touch touchscreen technology

Amit Malewar -
AI-based ‘no-touch touchscreen’ could reduce risk of pathogen spread from surfaces.
Read more
Health

Oxford coronavirus vaccine induces strong immune responses

Pranjal Mehar -
A safe, effective and accessible vaccine against coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Scientists uncover SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in recovered COVID-19 and SARS patients

Pranjal Mehar -
Singapore scientists uncover SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in recovered COVID-19 and SARS patients, and in uninfected individuals.
Read more
Invention

Researchers develop novel COVID-19 swabs to address global and local shortage

Tech Explorist -
More than 40 million of the new NUS-designed, clinically-tested nasopharyngeal swabs are being produced in Singapore.
Read more

TRENDING

Stunning view of a Milky Way-like galaxy with a huge magnetic field

Space Amit Malewar -
The galaxy lies about 67 million light years away in the Ursa Major constellation.
Read more

Scientists discover ultra-black fish that absorbs 99.5% of light that hits its skin

Science Amit Malewar -
These ultra-black fish absorb light so efficiently that even in bright light they appear to be silhouetted.
Read more

The study identifies 21 existing drugs that could treat COVID-19

Health Pranjal Mehar -
Multiple drugs improve the activity of remdesivir, a current standard-of-care treatment for COVID-19.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist