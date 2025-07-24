In a tale that blends scientific perseverance, ecological mystery, and a creature no longer lost, conservationists in Barbados have struck biodiversity gold, and it weighs just 0.6 grams.

The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae), long feared extinct and crowned the smallest snake species on Earth, has slithered back into the spotlight. Known to burrow in soil and feast on termite eggs, this elusive reptile measures no longer than a paperclip.

With only four sightings between 1889 and 2006, the snake had been relegated to Re: wild’s Lost Species list, thought to have vanished in the shadow of habitat loss and biological confusion, its lookalike, the invasive Brahminy blindsnake, constantly crashing the party.

But on March 20th, 2025, during an intensive survey by the Biodiversity Conservation and Management Section and partners at Re:wild, hope wriggled through the underbrush. In the heart of Barbados, a mysterious snake was discovered, not matching the usual blind snake suspect.

A microscope, sharp eyes, and deep knowledge later, experts from the University of the West Indies confirmed the improbable: this was indeed the Barbados threadsnake, alive and uncoiled.

Microscope used to confirm the identification of the threadsnake (Connor Blades 2025)

This marks the first confirmed sighting in 19 years, adding a fifth remarkable data point to the species’ sparse record across 135 years of history. Even more compelling, the discovery occurred in a previously undocumented region, thereby expanding the known habitat range of this critically endangered species.

The rediscovery marks the beginning of a new chapter in the GEF-funded CBER project, which aims to conserve Barbados’ endemic reptiles. With an unknown range and delicate population status, future surveys and habitat protections are essential.

“This moment is a testament to persistence,” said project members. “It reminds us that even the smallest lives can hold the biggest surprises.”

Thanks to field heroes like Mr. Chad Barrow, Caribbean Programme Officer Justin Springer, and UWI’s Dr. Darren Browne, the threadsnake now stands not as lost, but as legend.