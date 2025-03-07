SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
- Advertisement -
Earth

World’s oldest meteorite crater found in Australia

3.5 Billion-Year-Old impact site may hold clues to life's origins

By Pranjal Malewar
2 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Image for World’s oldest impact crater found, rewriting Earth’s ancient history
Image by: Chris Kirkland/Curtin University

Scientists debate how much meteorites impacted Earth’s crust during its first two billion years (4.5–2.5 billion years ago). Some believe their role was minor, while others argue that giant impacts could have triggered processes like subduction and mantle plumes, leading to the formation of cratons—the ancient cores of continents. However, this remains uncertain because no impact structures older than 2.23 billion years have been found, leaving the evidence for early impacts indirect and speculative.

- Advertisement -

Now, Curtin University researchers have discovered the world’s oldest known meteorite impact crater, which could significantly redefine our understanding of the origins of life and how our planet was shaped.

Researchers have uncovered the world’s oldest known meteorite impact crater in an extraordinary breakthrough. Estimated to be 3.5 billion years old, the crater is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

This newly discovered crater predates the previously oldest known impact site, about 2.2 billion years old, by a staggering 1.3 billion years.

“This is by far the oldest known crater ever found on Earth,” said Professor Tim Johnson of Curtin University’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, co-lead of the study. “It significantly challenges our assumptions about Earth’s early history.”

- Advertisement -

The team uncovered this ancient relic while examining rock formations in the North Pole Dome area, west of Marble Bar. Their key piece of evidence? Shatter cones—distinctive, fan-like rock patterns that form under the immense pressure of a meteorite impact.

World’s oldest impact crater found, rewriting Earth’s ancient history
Image by: Tim Johnson/Curtin University

These shatter cones point to an event of colossal magnitude. Traveling at a blistering 36,000 km/h, the meteorite would have created a crater over 100 kilometers wide, scattering debris across the globe.

“We know from studying the Moon that large impacts were common in the early solar system,” Professor Johnson explained. “But until now, such ancient impacts on Earth have largely been ignored due to the lack of evidence.”

Co-lead author Professor Chris Kirkland noted, “Uncovering this impact and finding more from the same time period could explain a lot about how life may have started, as impact craters created environments friendly to microbial life, such as hot water pools.”

There are more than 100,000 craters on the moon

Moreover, the energy released by such a massive impact likely had profound geological consequences. The meteorite’s force may have pushed portions of Earth’s crust beneath one another or driven magma from the deep mantle to the surface, ultimately shaping the planet’s early crust.

“This impact could even have contributed to the formation of cratons—the stable landmasses that became the building blocks of continents,” Professor Kirkland added.

The discovery of this ancient crater provides a crucial piece of the puzzle in Earth’s impact history and hints at the possibility of finding more relics from this primordial era. It reminds us that Earth’s early environment was shaped by dramatic, extraterrestrial forces, which likely made our planet hospitable for life.

Journal Reference

  1. Kirkland, C. L., Johnson, T. E., Kaempf, J., Ribeiro, B. V., Zametzer, A., Smithies, R. H., & McDonald, B. (2025). A Paleoarchaean impact crater in the Pilbara Craton, Western Australia. Nature Communications, 16(1), 1-5. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-57558-3
- Advertisement -
Up next

Ancient hot water on Mars suggests a habitable past

New avenues for understanding ancient Martian hydrothermal systems.
Recommended Books
Infinite Cosmos: Visions From the James Webb Space Telescope
Ethan Siegel

Infinite Cosmos: Visions From the James Webb Space Telescope

Book By
National Geographic
Tech ExploristScienceEarth
Journal
Nature Communications
University
Curtin University
Picks for you

The surface of the Earth’s inner core may be changing

Two huge, continental-sized islands discovered in Earth’s mantle

Earth’s axis tilted nearly 80 centimeters east, study

Researchers found evidence of living microbes in the driest environment

Earth may have had a ring system around 466 million years...

- Advertisement -
Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®