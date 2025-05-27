World’s first soft robots that can walk straight out of the machines

Soft machines, made from flexible materials such as soft plastics, could be beneficial in fields like nuclear cleanup, medicine, and space exploration. However, their real-world use has been limited due to high costs, complex manufacturing, and a lack of standard designs.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have created the first soft robots that can walk straight out of the machines that manufacture them. They have developed flexible, four-legged robots utilizing a novel 3D printing technique. This innovation could lead to soft robots that function intelligently without needing electronic components.

The team showcased their new system by building soft robots entirely from plastic, powered by air pressure. After printing, these small, palm-sized devices are hooked up to a compressed air source and start walking straight off the machine they were created on.

The Flex Printer is easy to set up and use, allowing beginners to start making robots within days. The team has shared their designs publicly to make soft robotics more accessible and encourage collaboration.

Maks Gepner, University of Edinburgh’s Schools of Engineering and Informatics, said, “It used to take years to figure out how to print using these materials. Using our new platform, anyone can now easily print things that were previously thought to be impossible. This is a game-changer for engineers and artists alike. Our hope is that this technology will help drive the next wave of research breakthroughs. Without the long-standing manufacturing and design bottlenecks holding it back, we believe soft robotics is ready to make a major real-world impact.”

