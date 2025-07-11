Which workout fits you best? Hint: It’s in your personality

Tired of treadmill boredom? Dreading dumbbells like they’re medieval torture devices? Science has a new take: Maybe you’re not lazy; your personality wants a different gym vibe.

In a delightfully revealing study published in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers from University College London have cracked the code: your personality holds the map to your perfect sweat session.

If you’re the life of every party and always down for a group selfie, you’re built for team sports and HIIT classes that feel like rave workouts. The more chaos, the better.

More prone to overthinking and existential spirals? Solitary workouts are your sanctuary. You’ll crush burpees alone, preferably with strategic pauses and zero witnesses.

Some folks lace up and go, even if the workout feels like a mild form of punishment. One group said they kept up the routine just because… they had committed. Another? They just wanted to know what would happen next (hello, curiosity-fueled squats).

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising revelation: neurotic personalities saw the biggest drop in stress. Turns out, sweating through anxiety might be more effective than doomscrolling in stretchy pants.

“Your brain’s wiring is basically your workout playlist,” said lead researcher Dr. Flaminia Ronca (probably not verbatim, but we like to imagine). “Finding exercise that actually clicks with your personality could be the key to showing up consistently, and not daydreaming about pizza during push-ups.”

And hey, if you try yoga and end up weeping into a mat or attempt CrossFit and accidentally yeet a kettlebell into next week, don’t panic. The researchers say exploring what you enjoy is half the journey.

As co-author Prof. Paul Burgess quipped: “We don’t have to nag dogs to go for walks. Why are humans so bad at listening to their own bodies?”

Moral of the story: Stop forcing yourself into the wrong workout. Whether you’re a solo shadowboxer or a social Zumba butterfly, your path to fitness might be written in your neuroticism. Or your openness. Or both. So take a personality test, and then take a jog. Or a nap. Or try goat yoga. No judgment here.

