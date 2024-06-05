Women have better mental agility while on their period

New research from the UCL Institute of Sport, Exercise, and Health (ISEH) has revealed that women may actually perform better in cognitive tests while menstruating. Despite feeling worse, women on their period demonstrated improved mental agility, accuracy, and attention to detail, challenging previous assumptions about female athletes’ abilities during their menstrual cycle.

Previous sports medicine research revealed that women may face a higher risk of sports-related injuries during the luteal phase, the period between ovulation and menstruation. This heightened risk is believed to be associated with significant hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle. However, the specific connection between these fluctuations and the increased susceptibility to injuries remains uncertain.

In this study, researchers from UCL and ISEH gathered reaction time and error data from 241 participants who completed a series of cognitive tests at a 14-day interval. Additionally, participants completed a mood scale and a symptom questionnaire twice. The researchers used period-tracking apps to estimate the participants’ menstrual cycle phase during the tests.

The assessments were specially crafted to simulate cognitive functions often used in team sports. In one test, participants had to differentiate between smiling and winking faces, pressing the space bar only when they saw a smiley face. This evaluated their ability to inhibit impulses, sustain attention, react swiftly, and maintain accuracy.

Another task required them to identify mirror images in a 3D rotation test, which gauged their spatial cognition. A spatial timing assessment involved participants clicking when two moving balls collided on the screen.

Despite reporting feeling less well during menstruation and believing it adversely affected their performance, participants actually exhibited faster reaction times and made fewer errors. For instance, their timing in the moving balls task was, on average, 10 milliseconds (12%) more precise, and they erred in pressing the space bar at the wrong time, 25% less in the inhibition task.

During the luteal phase, which occurs after ovulation and lasts from 12-14 days until the beginning of menstruation, participants exhibited slower reaction times, with an average delay of 10-20 milliseconds compared to other phases. However, there were no significant increases in errors during this phase.

“Research suggests that female athletes are more likely to sustain certain types of sports injuries during the luteal phase, and the assumption has been that this is due to biomechanical changes as a result of hormonal variation,” said Dr. Flaminia Ronca, first author of the study from UCL Division of Surgery and Interventional Science and ISEH.

“What is surprising is that the participant’s performance was better when they were on their period, which challenges what women, and perhaps society more generally, assume about their abilities at this particular time of the month,” he said. “I hope that this will provide the basis for positive conversations between coaches and athletes about perceptions and performance: how we feel doesn’t always reflect how we perform.”

According to the authors, this timing fluctuation could be crucial in preventing injuries. Previous research has shown that a mere 10-millisecond variation can determine the severity of an injury, such as a concussion. In the colliding balls task, participants’ timing was, on average, 12 milliseconds slower during the luteal phase compared to every other phase, representing a 16% difference.

“There’s lots of anecdotal evidence from women that they might feel clumsy just before ovulation, for example, which is supported by our findings here. My hope is that if women understand how their brains and bodies change during the month, it will help them to adapt,” said Dr Megan Lowery, an author of the study from UCL Surgery & Interventional Science and ISEH.

“Though there’s a lot more research needed in this area, these findings are an important first step towards understanding how women’s cognition affects their athletic performance at different points during their cycle, which will hopefully facilitate positive conversations between coaches and athletes around performance and wellbeing.”

“This study emerged from listening carefully to female soccer players and their coaches. We created bespoke cognitive tests to try to mimic the demands made upon the brain at the points in the game where they were telling us that injuries and problems of timing occur at certain times of the menstrual cycle,” said Professor Paul Burgess, senior author of the study.

“As suggested by what the soccer players had told us, the data suggested that women who menstruate – whether they are athletes or not – do tend to vary in their performance at certain stages of the cycle. As a neuroscientist, I am amazed that we don’t know more about this, and hope our study will help motivate increasing interest in this vital aspect of sports medicine.”

