Gray wolves migrate during pup-rearing outside Arctic regions

Some predators follow their prey across vast landscapes, a behavior called migratory coupling. Arctic wolves are known to track caribou this way. But elsewhere, wolves are thought to be homebodies, especially during the pup-rearing season when their young are blind, deaf, and vulnerable.

That’s why UC Berkeley researchers were stunned to witness gray wolves near Yellowstone National Park trekking over 20 kilometers of rugged terrain, with tiny pups in tow. These pups, barely a few weeks old, are usually kept safe in dens. Yet here they were, bouncing along mountain paths as their parents moved the pack closer to migrating elk, their primary food source.

Avery Shawler, first author of a new study, said, “The first time I saw a camera trap photo of a wolf carrying its pup, I just cracked up because the pup is being carried by its butt. You can picture a squirming child and the mom just being like, ‘All right, we’re doing this.'”

As elk climbed to cooler mountain heights in spring, some gray wolves made a daring choice: pack up the pups and follow the food. Researchers believe these wolves risked navigating challenging terrain and caring for tiny, fragile newborns to stay close to their favorite prey.

It’s the first time scientists have seen wolves outside the Arctic shift their home base during pup season, like moving house with toddlers in tow, all for a better hunting spot.

For years, scientists believed spring was a sweet escape for migratory hoofed animals like elk. The logic? Their predators, wolves, were stuck at home, babysitting blind, wobbly pups in dens. But new research flips that script.

Wolves aren’t just wilderness wanderers anymore. In the U.S., most now live outside protected parks, sharing space with ranches, roads, and people. And as elk migrate with the seasons, wolves are learning to follow, even if it means crossing into human territory.

This shift matters. When elk move out of reach, livestock can become a more leisurely meal. Understanding how wolves track their prey helps land managers predict when and where conflicts might flare up, especially in spring and summer, when elk head for higher ground and wolves may tag along.

A century ago, wolves roamed wild lands with little human interference. Today, they’re navigating a patchwork of ranches and wilderness, adapting their behavior to survive in a world that’s constantly changing.

Gray wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone in 1995 and now number around 500. The region also hosts tens of thousands of elk that migrate seasonally. Climate change and land use shifts are changing elk migration timing; some now arrive at winter ranges 50 days later than they did in 2001.

To understand how this affects wolves, researchers tracked 19 wolves and 99 elk with GPS collars from 2019 to 2021, revealing how predators adapt to shifting prey patterns.

Researchers discovered that gray wolves in Yellowstone are remarkably adaptable when it comes to tracking migrating elk. If elk herds only moved short distances in spring, wolf packs typically stayed put near their dens.

But when elk traveled farther, wolves got creative; some made temporary trips outside their territory, a behavior scientists dubbed “commuting,” while others fully relocated, “migrating” up to 50 kilometers to stay close to their prey.

In some cases, wolves even carried their fragile, newborn pups as far as 20 kilometers to new rendezvous sites, despite the high risk of encountering rival packs that could threaten the young. It’s a bold survival strategy in a fiercely competitive landscape.

Since gray wolves began naturally recolonizing California in 2011, their numbers have grown to around 10 packs. Now, researchers are turning their attention to how these wolves are adapting to a landscape shared with people, livestock, and migrating deer and elk.

Arthur Middleton, co-leader of the new California Wolf Project, says early signs suggest that prey movements, especially of elk and deer, may be influencing wolf behavior, including when and where they hunt livestock. Insights from Yellowstone are helping shape strategies for managing wolves in California’s working lands, where conservation meets ranching.

