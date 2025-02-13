Witnessing the birth of planets: Webb provides unprecedented window

An international team of researchers, including those from the University of Michigan, have used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to witness the birth of planets around the young star system PDS 70.

PDS 70, located 370 light years away, is about 5 million years old and is one of the most extensively studied young stellar systems. It is the only known protoplanetary disk system where multiple planets have been detected within the disk from which they are forming.

This system allows scientists to observe planet formation and evolution in their early stages. In PDS 70, a disk of gas and dust surrounds the star with a big gap in the middle where two planets, PDS 70 b and PDS 70 c, form. This gap acts as a planetary construction zone, where the new worlds gather material to grow.

Using JWST’s unique tools, the team uncovered unprecedented details about the planets and the swirling disk of gas and dust they are forming within. The study, co-authored by Michael Meyer, chair of the U-M Department of Astronomy, confirmed previous ideas about these protoplanets.

“We’re seeing snapshots of the early stages of planetary growth, showing us what happens as worlds compete for survival in their cosmic nursery,” said Dori Blakely, a doctoral candidate at the University of Victoria. “What’s remarkable is that we can see not just the planets themselves, but the process of their formation—they’re competing with their star and each other for the gas and dust they need to grow.”

JWST discovered water in a rocky planet-forming zone

The JWST’s Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) provided a clear view of the planets and disks. Using a special mask with several tiny holes allowed only a small amount of light to pass through and create overlapping patterns, similar to ripples on the surface of water. This technique allowed the researchers to ‘see’ the hidden details of the system with extraordinary precision.

“This innovative technique is like turning down the young star’s blinding spotlight so you can see the details of what’s around it—in this case, planets,” said René Doyon, director of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (IREx).

The study is a groundbreaking proof of concept for such observations with the powerful space-based telescope. With its ability to see details at a level never achieved, JWST is revolutionizing how we study planets and their origins.

“This work shows how JWST can do something completely new. We’re using innovative techniques to look at planets in ways we’ve never done before,” said Loïc Albert, JWST NIRISS instrument scientist at IREx.

Michael Meyer expressed his excitement for the new possibilities afforded by NIRISS, stating, “This is the start of a longer story. We hope to apply it to other systems and want others to use it.”

This groundbreaking study highlights the planet formation process and opens new doors for future research using JWST’s advanced capabilities.

