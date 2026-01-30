Webb detects bright galaxy from just 280 million years after the Big Bang

The Webb telescope promises to push the boundaries of the observable universe, inching ever closer to the cosmic dawn. This time, it amazed all with a bright galaxy named MoM-z14, that existed 280 million years after the big bang.

The JWST’s NIRSpec instrument confirmed that the galaxy carries a redshift of 14.44: its light has been travelling for about 13.5 billion years out of the universe’s 13.8‑billion‑year lifetime. That extraordinary redshift secures MoM-z14’s place as the most distant spectroscopically confirmed source ever observed.

Astronomers believe that the galaxy MoM-z14 must have formed during the reionization ‘era’, as it shows signs of clearing out the thick, primordial hydrogen fog of the early universe in the space around itself. Astronomers call the timeline for this “clearing” period of cosmic history as reionization. At this time, the first stars and galaxies ionized neutral hydrogen and started moving through space.

Webb was originally built to chart the universe’s earliest chapters, and the detection of galaxy MoM-z14 adds another clue to this timeline of reionization. Webb lifted the veil on this era of the universe, allowing to trace its dawn with unprecedented clarity

MoM-z14 belongs to the remarkable group of surprisingly bright galaxies in the early universe. Their brilliance defies expectations, as they are 100 times brighter than theoretical studies had predicted before Webb’s launch.

“There is a growing chasm between theory and observation related to the early universe, which presents compelling questions to be explored going forward,” said Jacob Shen, a postdoctoral researcher at MIT and a member of the research team.

The oldest population of stars in the Milky Way galaxy can offer an answer to these questions, as some of the stars found to contain high amounts of nitrogen. Webb observations also detected the same in some early galaxies, including MoM-z14.

With each new discovery, Webb shows that these dazzling early galaxies are not rare accidents but part of a larger cosmic pattern.

NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is expected to increase the sample size of these bright, compact, chemically enriched early galaxies into the thousands.

“To figure out what is going on in the early universe, we really need more information, more detailed observations with Webb, and more galaxies to see where the common features are, which Roman will be able to provide,” said Yijia Li, a graduate student at the Pennsylvania State University and a member of the research team.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time, with Webb revealing the early universe like never before and showing us how much there still is to discover.”

The detection of galaxy MoM-z14 could offer important clues on young universe and how it was different than astronomer’s anticipated.

