SUBSCRIBE

A way to protect highly fragile quantum systems from noise

Hidden symmetry could be key to more robust quantum systems.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
entanglement
Entanglement Credit: Shovan Dutta

Quantum systems that have the potential to revolutionize the way that complex calculation are performed uses a quantum bit, or qubit. A computer built with entangled qubits instead of normal bits could perform calculations well beyond even the most powerful supercomputers’ capacities.

However, qubits are incredibly finicky things, and the tiniest bit of noise in their environment can cause their entanglement to break.

Now, scientists from the University of Cambridge have found a way to protect highly fragile quantum systems from noise. According to scientists, qubits can remain intrinsically linked, or entangled, over long distances even if there are random disruptions between them.

Scientists used the mathematics of quantum theory to discover a simple setup where entangled particles can be prepared and stabilized even in the presence of noise by taking advantage of a previously unknown symmetry in quantum systems.

Dr. Shovan Dutta from Cambridge’s Cavendish Laboratory and Professor Nigel Cooper has recently developed a robust quantum system in which several qubit pairs remain entangled even with a lot of noise.

They displayed an atomic system in a lattice formation, where atoms unequivocally interact with one another, bouncing starting from one side of the lattice to another. Scientists found if the noise was added to the middle of the lattice, it didn’t affect entangled particles among the left and right sides. This surprising feature results from a special type of symmetry that preserves the quantity of such entangled sets.

Dutta said, “We weren’t expecting this stabilized type of entanglement at all. We stumbled upon this hidden symmetry, which is very rare in these noisy systems.”

The hidden symmetry saves the entangled pairs and allows their number to be controlled from zero to a large maximum value. Similar conclusions can be applied to a broad class of physical systems. They can be acknowledged with previously existing fixings in experimental platforms, making ready to controllable entanglement in a noisy environment.

Dutta said, “Uncontrolled environmental disturbances are bad for the survival of quantum effects like entanglement, but one can learn a lot by deliberately engineering specific types of disturbances and seeing how the particles respond. We’ve shown that a simple form of disturbance can produce – and preserve – many entangled pairs, which is a great incentive for experimental developments in this field.”

Scientists are now hoping to affirm their theoretical findings with experiments within the next year.

Journal Reference:
  1. Shovan Dutta and Nigel R. Cooper. ‘Long-range coherence and multiple steady states in a lossy qubit array.’ Physical Review Letters, (2020).

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Mapping quantum structures with light to unlock their capabilities

Tech Explorist -
A new tool that uses light to map out the electronic structures of crystals could reveal the capabilities of emerging quantum materials and pave...
Read more
Technology

A miniature thermometer with big potential applications

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Sensor experts invent supercool mini thermometer.
Read more
Science

Is there a way to characterize “quantumness”?

Amit Malewar -
A mathematical project ‘of immense beauty’.
Read more
Technology

Synthesizing ‘bright’ quantum bits

Amit Malewar -
This is a proof-of-concept of a powerful and scalable quantum technology.
Read more
Science

Making 3-D nanosuperconductors with DNA

Amit Malewar -
A platform for making 3-D superconducting nano-architectures with a prescribed organization.
Read more
Science

Scientists discovered the shape of the SARS-CoV-2 genome after infection

Pranjal Mehar -
The study uncovered how the genome of SARS-CoV-2 uses genome origami to infect and replicate successfully inside host cells.
Read more

TRENDING

The study offers clues on what makes the sun’s atmosphere so hot

Space Amit Malewar -
Scientists get the lowdown on sun’s super-hot atmosphere.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of ships and...
Read more

Sifting out the universe’s first gravitational waves

Space Amit Malewar -
Identifying primordial ripples would be key to understanding the conditions of the early universe.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist