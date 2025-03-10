A washable touchless technology to ‘revolutionise’ electronic textiles

Electronic or e-textiles are gaining popularity for personalized healthcare and flexible displays. Their appeal lies in being easily shaped, visually appealing, and comfortable to wear. Since clothes stay in close contact with the body, they are ideal for collecting health data and seamlessly bridging the gap between the physical world and virtual technologies.

Miniature electronics positioned within textile braids leverage the persistent flexibility and comfort of textiles constructed from electronics with 1D form factors.

A team of researchers from Nottingham Trent University, Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf e.V. (Germany), and Free University of Bozen-Bolzano (Italy) has created groundbreaking washable and durable magnetic field-sensing electronic textiles. This innovation could redefine the way we use clothing in daily life.

The team embedded tiny, flexible, and highly responsive “magnetoresistive” sensors into braided textile yarns, making them compatible with standard textile manufacturing. These sensors can enable touchless interactions, operating through a small magnet in a ring or glove. The integrated sensors could act as invisible buttons or controls, with positions highlighted by dyeing or embroidering.

A fully woven, smart display

The e-textile is remarkably versatile—it works underwater, withstands various weather conditions, and avoids accidental activation, a common issue with other textile-based sensors. The vast applications range from safety controls and gaming to interactive fashion, where users can control embedded LEDs with simple gestures.

To demonstrate its potential, the researchers showcased examples like a VR navigation armband and a self-monitoring motorcycle helmet strap.

The lead researcher, Dr. Pasindu Lugoda, emphasized that the washable, durable design doesn’t compromise the fabric’s aesthetics, while Dr. Theo Hughes-Riley highlighted the challenge of merging electronics with textiles.

Another team member, Kalana Marasinghe, described the technology as opening doors to new wearable possibilities even in unconventional environments.

This innovative development bridges the gap between textiles and technology, transforming everyday clothing into intuitive human-computer interfaces. The study offers a glimpse into a future where our clothes do much more than keep us warm.

Journal Reference:

Lugoda, P., Oliveros-Mata, E.S., Marasinghe, K. et al. Submersible touchless interactivity in conformable textiles enabled by highly selective overbraided magnetoresistive sensors. Commun Eng 4, 33 (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s44172-025-00373-x