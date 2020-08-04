SUBSCRIBE

Virgin Galactic and Rolls Royce to build a Mach 3 supersonic commercial jet

New supersonic aircraft would be able to travel at three times the speed of sound.

By Amit Malewar
Transportation
Virgin Galactic and Rolls Royce to build a Mach 3 supersonic commercial jet.
Virgin Galactic and Rolls Royce to build a Mach 3 supersonic commercial jet. Credit: Virgin Galactic

Shortly after revealing the cabin interior of its first SpaceShipTwo vehicle, built to fly tourists beyond the edge of space and back, Virgin Galactic now unveils the concept design for a new Mach 3 supersonic commercial jet that would exceed three times the speed of sound. The North American commercial space travel company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rolls-Royce to collaborate in designing and developing engine propulsion technology for high-speed commercial aircraft.

This announcement follows the successful completion of the Mission Concept Review (“MCR”) program milestone. NASA and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is also involved in the initiative to help shape the certification requirements for new supersonic passenger aircraft.

The aircraft would be able to travel at three times the speed of sound.
The aircraft would be able to travel at three times the speed of sound. Credit: Virgin Galactic

The basic parameters of the initial design of the high-speed aircraft are proposed to carry 9 to 19 passengers at Mach 3, or three times faster than the speed of sound (about 2,300 mph or 3,700 km/h). The Mach 3 aircraft would operate at altitudes of above 60,000 ft (18,000 m), which is twice the usual height of commercial jets. At higher altitudes, less friction with the air, and therefore there is a greater possibility of moving faster with less effort.

The conceptual aircraft would also be able to incorporate custom cabin layouts to address customer needs, including Business or First Class seating arrangements. The design also aims to help lead the way toward the use of state-of-the-art sustainable aviation fuel.

Besides, sustainable technologies and techniques into the aircraft design early on are expected to also act as a catalyst to adoption in the rest of the aviation community. No other details about the project have been revealed yet.

It would operate at altitudes of above 60,000 ft.
It would operate at altitudes of above 60,000 ft. Credit: Virgin Galactic

According to Virgin Galactic, the design philosophy of the aircraft is “geared around making high speed travel practical, sustainable, safe, and reliable while making customer experience a top priority.”

With this new venture, Virgin Galactic joins the group of supersonic commercial jet developers. Other names involved in this area are Aerion and Boom Technology, the U.S. based startup that plans to launch what may be the successors to the legendary Concorde, by the end of this decade. Rolls Royce was also in charge of the British Airways’ Concorde turbines that were operated until 2003.

We are pleased to collaborate with the innovative team at Rolls-Royce as we strive to develop sustainable, cutting-edge propulsion systems for the aircraft, and we are pleased to be working with the FAA to ensure our designs can make a practical impact from the start. We have made great progress so far, and we look forward to opening up a new frontier in high-speed travel,” said George Whitesides, Chief Space Officer, Virgin Galactic.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Leonardo M-346 Fighter Attack successfully completed its maiden flight

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The first M-346FA will be delivered to customers in 2021.
Read more
Technology

Boeing reveals its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft design for the US Army

Amit Malewar -
The American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, for the first time, introduced the appearance of a new light reconnaissance and attack helicopter, developed under...
Read more
Technology

Solar-electric aircraft designed for long-duration flights made a maiden flight

Amit Malewar -
The drone has the potential to stay airborne for a year.
Read more
Transportation

Airbus MAVERIC demonstrator with a blended wing body design

Amit Malewar -
Details of the future plane, which seeks to reduce fuel consumption and improve the cabin for passengers.
Read more
Technology

Alphabet’s Loon converts a stratospheric aircraft into an Internet drone

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A technology capable of providing connectivity through an aircraft positioned in the stratosphere.
Read more
Technology

XQ-58A Valkyrie drone demonstrator completes successful fourth flight test

Amit Malewar -
Flying at higher altitudes allowed researchers to gather data in real-world flight conditions.
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists discovered ocean current that transports water to one of the world’s largest “waterfalls”

Science Amit Malewar -
Atmospheric circulation plays a major role.
Read more

The quiet Sun is much more active than previously assumed

Space Amit Malewar -
The quiet Sun has been studied considerably less than the active Sun.
Read more

Chemists create the brightest known fluorescent materials in existence

Science Amit Malewar -
Scientists solved 150-year-old problem of emission quenching of fluorescent dyes.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist