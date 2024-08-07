Venus may share a surprising geological history with Earth

A new study from the Monash University School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment, in collaboration with NASA, offers new insights into planets’ evolution. Venus, believed to be Earth’s twin, may share a surprising geological history with Earth, the study suggests.

Venus has a scorching 460°C surface temperature and lacks plate tectonics. That’s why scientists were not expecting Venus to possess such complex geological features.

In this study, scientists used high-performance computer simulations and data from the Magellan spacecraft to model the formation of Ishtar Terra. The Ishtar Terra highlands on Venus consist of Lakshmi Planum, an Australia-sized crustal plateau with an average elevation of ~4 km comparable to that of the Tibetan Plateau. It is surrounded by elongated mountain belts with elevations of around 10 km, taller than the Himalayas.

The results suggest that Ishtar Terra and other tesserae on Venus might have formed from the planet’s hot interior, similar to how Earth’s ancient cratons were created.

Associate Professor Fabio Capitanio from the Monash University School of Earth, Atmosphere, and Environment said, “This finding provides a fascinating new perspective on Venus and its potential links to early Earth.”

“The features we found on Venus are strikingly similar to Earth’s early continents, suggesting that the dynamics of Venus’ past may have been more similar to Earth’s than previously thought.”

Studying how these “continents” formed on Venus could help us understand the development of rocky planets, including Earth. Earth‘s cratons provide essential insights into how landscapes, atmospheres, and even life first emerged.

Associate Professor Capitanio said, “By studying similar features on Venus, we hope to unlock the secrets of Earth’s early history. Our research has paved the way for future missions to Venus, such as DAVINCI, VERITAS, and EnVision.”

“These missions will provide further insights into Venus’ geological history and its connection to Earth.”

