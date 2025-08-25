Using Spin Loss to Power the Next Wave of Electronics

To build faster, more innovative spintronic devices, we need precise control over magnetism in ferromagnets. Magnons, tiny ripples in magnetic fields, offer a clever solution. They can steer magnetization without wasting energy as heat, making devices cooler and more efficient.

While most research focuses on optimizing magnon transport with minimal dissipation, Dr. Dong-Soo Han’s research team at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) Semiconductor Technology Research Center, in collaboration with the research teams of Prof. Jung-Il Hong at DGIST and Prof. Kyung-Hwan Kim at Yonsei University, has present an unconventional approach that exploits magnon dissipation for magnetization control, rather than mitigating it.

They have developed a device principle that can utilize “spin loss” as a new power source for magnetic control. This research is significant because it presents a new approach that can significantly improve the efficiency of these spintronics devices.

Researchers have discovered a surprising new behavior in magnetic materials: they can flip their internal magnetization all by themselves, without needing any external force. This flip from “up” to “down” or vice versa is how future devices might store or process data.

Investigating the characteristics of spin currents

Until now, flipping magnetization required blasting the material with a strong electric current to shove electron spins into place. But that method wastes energy; some spins get lost along the way, like trying to fill a bucket with a leaky hose.

This new self-switching effect could lead to more brilliant, faster, and more energy-efficient tech. It’s like magnets learning to flip themselves—no wires, no waste.

A conventional structure that runs a current through the outside of a magnet to generate spins and drive them into the magnet. Some of the spins leak out as they travel, and this spin loss reduces the efficiency of reorienting the magnet.(Right) The new method proposed in this study is designed to flow current directly into the magnetic material, causing spin to escape in one direction. The spin that escapes acts on the magnetic material as if it were coming in from the opposite direction, creating a self-reorienting effect. The greater the amount of spin lost, the greater the force exerted on the magnet, making it easier to change the magnetization. Credit Korea Institute of Science and Technology(KIST)

Instead of fighting spin loss, the usual culprit behind wasted energy, they’ve discovered it can actually trigger magnetization switching in magnetic materials. Like a balloon jerking forward when air rushes out, the material reacts to spin loss by spontaneously flipping its magnetic direction.

Even more surprising: the more spin loss, the less power needed to switch magnetization. This paradox leads to devices that are up to three times more energy-efficient than traditional methods, without needing exotic materials or complex designs.

A colossal breakthrough for topological spintronics

The breakthrough uses a simple structure that fits right into today’s semiconductor manufacturing. That means it’s ready for mass production, miniaturization, and high-density integration.

This enables applications in various fields such as AI semiconductors, ultra-low power memory, neuromorphic computing, and probability-based computing devices. In particular, the development of high-efficiency computing devices for AI and edge computing is expected to be in full swing.

Dr. Dong-Soo Han said, “Until now, the field of spintronics has focused only on reducing spin losses, but we have presented a new direction by using the losses as energy to induce magnetization switching.”

“We plan to develop ultra-small, active, and low-power AI semiconductor devices, as they can serve as the basis for ultra-low-power computing technologies that are essential in the AI era.”

