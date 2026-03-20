Unexpected discovery in Python blood may aid weight loss

Most mammals eat small, frequent meals. Pythons, however, are metabolic outliers. Species like the Burmese python can consume massive prey and then go months without eating.

After feeding, their bodies undergo dramatic changes. Their metabolism increases, and even their heart temporarily grows to process the meal. Still, they keep their muscle mass and overall health. This extreme feeding pattern makes them an interesting model for studying how the body reacts after eating.

Scientists have discovered a powerful appetite-suppressing compound in python blood that could pave the way for safer, more effective weight-loss treatments.

The research, led by the University of Colorado Boulder in collaboration with Stanford University and Baylor University, reveals how snakes manage extreme eating patterns while staying metabolically healthy.

By studying these unusual animals, researchers identified a molecule that reduces appetite and triggers weight loss in mice, without the common side effects seen in current obesity drugs.

Senior author Leslie Leinwand said, “This is a perfect example of nature-inspired biology. You look at extraordinary animals that can do things that you and I and other mammals can’t do, and you try to harness that for therapeutic interventions.”

The team analyzed blood samples from pythons after feeding and identified 208 metabolites that increased significantly. They discovered that levels of a molecule called para-tyramine-O-sulphate (pTOS) shot up more than 1,000-fold. This molecule is produced with help from gut microbes, which transform dietary tyrosine into pTOS.

When tested in mice, pTOS reduced appetite and caused weight loss. Unlike popular drugs targeting glucagon-like peptide-1, the compound did not cause nausea, muscle loss, or reduced energy levels.

Researchers collected blood samples from ball pythons and Burmese pythons after 28-day feeding cycles. They used advanced metabolic analysis to identify key compounds and then tested pTOS in both obese and lean mice.

The experiments showed that the molecule activates neurons in the brain’s ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), the brain’s appetite control center, helping regulate food intake. When obese mice were given pTOS over time, they ate less and lost weight.

Importantly, pTOS is also found in human blood. Its levels increase after meals. This suggests it may be a signal that regulates appetite across species, connecting what we eat to how our bodies manage energy.

“We’ve basically discovered an appetite suppressant that works in mice without some of the side-effects that GLP-1 drugs have,” said Leinwand, referring to drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which act on the hormone glucagon-like petide-1 (GLP-1).

In short, by studying how pythons handle their feast-or-famine lifestyle, scientists uncovered a natural molecule that suppresses appetite. This discovery could open new doors for tackling obesity and metabolic disease in humans.

Scientists are now exploring how pTOS works in humans and whether it can be developed into a safe therapy.

They are also investigating other metabolites found in python blood, some of which increase by up to 800% after feeding.

Beyond weight loss, the findings could help address conditions such as sarcopenia. This may lead to treatments that keep muscle as people get older.

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