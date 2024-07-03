Understanding the regeneration in a marine worm

The ability to regenerate lost tissues varies greatly among animals. Some phyla, such as annelids, exhibit significant regenerative capabilities, though the cellular mechanisms driving this process remain poorly understood.

To precisely determine the source, adaptability, and destiny of the cells involved in blastema formation and posterior end regeneration following amputation in the annelid Platynereis dumerilii, a team of researchers led by a CNRS scientist has developed specific tools for tracking different cell populations. Their findings reveal that regeneration is partly driven by a population of proliferative gut cells, whose regenerative potential varies depending on their position along the anteroposterior axis of the worm.

Despite being only a few centimeters in length, the sea worm Platynereis dumerilii possesses an incredible ability to regenerate its body parts rapidly after injury or amputation. Upon delving into the specific mechanisms involved in this worm’s tail regeneration, the research team has noted that gut cells are involved in the regeneration of not only the intestine but also other tissues such as muscle and epidermis.

To their surprise, the team discovered that the regenerative capacity of gut cells for other tissues differs based on their location: cells closer to the posterior end of the worm are capable of rebuilding a greater variety of cell types.

Scientists made these discoveries by closely monitoring the behavior of gut cells and proliferative cells near the amputated end of the worm. They used various markers, including fluorescent beads ingested by the worms, to track these observations. Annelids, or ‘segmented worms’, have only recently become a focus of study, making them an ideal model for exploring the fascinating but still mysterious process of regeneration, which is common among animals.

The research team is committed to further investigating whether cell types other than gut cells also play a role in regenerating various cell types.

Journal reference: