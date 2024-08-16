Understanding how fuel cells degrade over time

Hydrogen has emerged as a promising fuel alternative, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles. Unlike traditional fossil fuels, hydrogen-powered vehicles only produce water vapor as exhaust, and when the hydrogen is generated using renewable energy sources, it results in zero carbon dioxide emissions.

Unlike electric vehicles that rely on the power grid, hydrogen can be produced and stored during off-peak hours when electricity is cheaper.

Some hydrogen-powered vehicles use fuel cells for propulsion, but these fuel cells have a limited lifespan due to the degradation of components such as electrodes and membranes over time. A recent study conducted by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology addresses this challenge.

These researchers have developed a new method to study the aging of fuel cells by tracking the degradation of a specific particle within the fuel cell during operation. Using advanced electron microscopes, they have closely monitored the degradation of the cathode electrode in specific areas during usage. Unlike previous studies conducted on similar half-cells, this research focuses on studying the entire fuel cell under real operating conditions.

The sample is taken from the cell housing for analysis in a scanning electron microscope after a stress test. Credit: Lisa Gahnertz, Chalmers.

“It has previously been assumed that the performance would be affected by the fuel cell being disassembled and studied in the way we have done, but it turned out that this assumption is not correct, which is surprising,” says research leader Björn Wickman, Associate Professor at the Department of Physics at Chalmers.

Chalmers researchers have made remarkable progress in investigating the degradation of fuel cell materials at both the nano and micro levels. Their breakthrough allows for the precise identification of when and where the degradation occurs, providing valuable insights for the development of longer-lasting and more efficient fuel cells.

“From previously only looking at how the fuel cell has aged after use, we have now been able to look into the middle stage,” says doctoral student Linnéa Strandberg at Chalmers. “Being able to follow a single, chosen particle within a specific area provided a much better understanding of the degradation processes. Greater knowledge of these is an important step on the way to designing new materials for fuel cells or to adjust the control of the fuel cell.”

After the scanning electron microscopy, the cell housing is assembled with the sample inside for further stress tests. Credit: Lisa Gahnertz, Chalmers.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) emphasizes the critical need for extended fuel cell lifespan to facilitate the commercial viability of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Industry experts assert that a hydrogen truck must endure 20,000 – 30,000 hours of operation, a milestone that current fuel cell technology cannot consistently achieve.

Fundamentally, a fuel cell comprises three active layers, encompassing two electrodes – the anode and cathode – separated by an ion-conducting membrane. Each cell generates approximately 1 volt. Infused with catalyst materials, the electrodes facilitate the electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, yielding both electricity and clean water, which can power vehicles.

