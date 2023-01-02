Subscribe
SEARCH
Monday, January 2, 2023
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Science

Understanding the “eating just one potato chip is impossible” gene

Scientists reveal genetic mechanisms associated with high-calorie food-fueled obesity.

By Pranjal Mehar
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
transcription cofactor gene CRTC1
Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have revealed that the transcription cofactor gene CRTC1 mediates the obesity-suppressing effects of melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) by regulating appetite for fats and oils, high-fat diet metabolism, and blood sugar. Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

It has recently become evident that the human gene CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is linked to obesity. Mice lacking CRTC1 develop obesity, which suggests that CRTC1 in normal operation prevents obesity. The specific neurons that reduce obesity and the mechanism they contain are yet unclear, though, because CRTC1 is found in all brain neurons.

An investigation team led by Associate Professor Shigenobu Matsumura from the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology at Osaka Metropolitan University focused on neurons expressing the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) to clarify the mechanism by which CRTC1 suppresses obesity. They postulated that because MC4R gene mutations are known to produce obesity, CRTC1 expression in MC4R-expressing neurons will reduce obesity. To investigate the impact that losing CRTC1 in those neurons had on obesity and diabetes, they developed a line of mice that expresses CRTC1 normally aside from in MC4R-expressing neurons where it is blocked.

The mice lacking CRTC1 in MC4R-expressing neurons did not differ from control mice in terms of body weight when given a regular diet. The CRTC1-deficient animals overate were noticeably more obese than the control mice and eventually acquired diabetes when they were fed a high-fat diet.

Professor Matsumura said“This study has revealed the role that the CRTC1 gene plays in the brain and part of the mechanism that stops us from overeating high-calorie, fatty, and sugary foods. We hope this will lead to a better understanding of what causes people to overeat.”

Journal Reference:

  1. Shigenobu Matsumura, Motoki Miyakita, Haruka Miyamori, et al. CRTC1 deficiency, specifically in melanocortin-4 receptor-expressing cells, induces hyperphagia, obesity, and insulin resistance. FASEB Journal. DOI: 10.1096/fj.202200617R
Additional Information
JOURNAL
FASEB Journal
UNIVERSITY
Osaka Metropolitan University
EXPLORE MORE
New Inventions
TRENDING

Explore

LATEST NEWS

SECTIONS

Others

Follow us

Follow Tech Explorist on Google News

© All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist™