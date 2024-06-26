An ultra-energy efficient platform for brain-inspired computing

Computers have made significant progress in their capabilities and capacity, surpassing human brains in tasks such as data processing, predictions, and communication. However, human brains still outperform computers when it comes to energy efficiency.

According to UC Santa Barbara electrical and computer engineering Professor Kaustav Banerjee, computers are still about 10,000 times more energy-intensive than the human brain for specific tasks like image processing and recognition, despite their superiority in mathematical calculations.

“Making computers more energy efficient is crucial because the worldwide energy consumption by on-chip electronics stands at #4 in the global rankings of nation-wise energy consumption, and it is increasing exponentially each year, fueled by applications such as artificial intelligence.” Additionally, he said, the problem of energy inefficient computing is particularly pressing in the context of global warming, “highlighting the urgent need to develop more energy-efficient computing technologies,” Kaustav Banerjee said.

Neuromorphic (NM) computing has emerged as a hopeful solution for addressing the energy efficiency disparity. By replicating the structure and functions of the human brain, wherein processing takes place in parallel across a matrix of low power-consuming neurons, the potential exists to achieve energy efficiency comparable to that of the human brain.

The proposal by Banerjee and colleagues, including Arnab Pal, Zichun Chai, Junkai Jiang, and Wei Cao, in partnership with Intel Labs’ researchers Vivek De and Mike Davies, introduces an ultra-energy efficient platform utilizing 2D transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD)-based tunnel-field-effect transistors (TFETs). According to the researchers, this platform has the potential to reduce energy requirements to about 100 times less than that of the human brain.

Neuromorphic computing has been a concept for many years, but recent research has intensified its focus. Developments in circuitry, facilitating smaller and denser arrays of transistors, are just the tip of the iceberg in enabling brain-inspired computing with enhanced processing power and functionality while consuming less energy.

The need for a wider range of hardware platforms for neuromorphic computing is highlighted by the multitude of potential applications, including AI and the Internet-of-Things, that demand high processing capabilities.

To address this, the team has introduced 2D tunnel transistors, which have emerged from Banerjee’s extensive research into creating high-performance, low-power consumption transistors to meet the growing demand for processing power while keeping power consumption low. These nanoscale transistors, which are atomically thin, operate effectively at low voltages and serve as the core of the researchers’ NM platform, enabling them to imitate the highly energy-efficient functions of the human brain.

The 2D TFETs feature lower off-state currents and exhibit a low subthreshold swing (SS), a measure of a transistor’s ability to transition from off to on efficiently. Banerjee noted that a lower SS results in reduced operating voltage and faster and more effective switching.

In contrast to the traditional von Neumann architecture found in today’s computers, where data is processed in sequence and memory and processing components are separate, drawing continuous power throughout operation, an event-driven system like an NM computer only activates when there is input to process.

This system also distributes memory and processing functions across an array of transistors. Researchers believe there is still potential for further improvements in energy efficiency.

“In these systems, most of the energy is lost through leakage currents when the transistors are off, rather than during their active state,” Banerjee explained.

A ubiquitous phenomenon in electronics, leakage currents are small amounts of electricity that flow through a circuit even when it is in the off state (but still connected to power). According to the paper, current NM chips use traditional metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), which have a high on-state current but also high off-state leakage.

“Since the power efficiency of these chips is constrained by the off-state leakage, our approach – using tunneling transistors with much lower off-state current – can greatly improve power efficiency,” Banerjee said.

When incorporated into a neuromorphic circuit replicating neuron firing and reset, TFETs demonstrated superior energy efficiency compared to the latest MOSFETs, especially FinFETs, which utilize vertical “fins” for improved control of switching and leakage. While TFETs are still in the experimental phase, their performance and energy efficiency in neuromorphic circuits make them a promising choice for the next era of brain-inspired computing.

According to co-authors Vivek De (Intel Fellow) and Mike Davies (Director of Intel’s Neuromorphic Computing Lab), “Once realized, this platform can bring the energy consumption in chips to within two orders of magnitude with respect to the human brain – not accounting for the interface circuitry and memory storage elements. This represents a significant improvement from what is achievable today.”

According to Banerjee, a prominent figure in the development of 3D integrated circuits, it may be possible in the future to create three-dimensional versions of these 2D-TFET-based neuromorphic circuits, allowing for an even closer simulation of the human brain. This visionary insight comes from someone who has played a key role in the widespread commercial adoption of 3D integrated circuits.

