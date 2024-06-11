Trinity team uses biomechanics to figure out why we have bad hair day

We all have bad hair days, and split ends are standard. However, the science behind this damage needs to be better understood. That’s why Professor David Taylor and his team at Trinity College Dublin are investigating it. Professor Taylor, a pioneer in the study of natural materials such as bone and seashells, embarked on a unique and exciting journey when he was approached by L’Oreal to investigate hair biomechanics.

Together with his colleagues, they designed the innovative ‘Moving Loop Fatigue machine’ to replicate the process of combing tangled hair. Their findings, a testament to their ingenuity, were recently published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface Focus.

Two types of hair were tested: one from a person with split ends and one from a person without. Using the machine, the team generated splits in both, but the split-prone hair split faster and had longer splits. The most surprising discovery was when the normally split-free hair, when bleached, started splitting like the split-prone hair, revealing a previously unknown aspect of hair biomechanics.

The machines often split a single hair strand along its entire length, like when people dry and comb their hair. Some hair splits, and some don’t; researchers examine the effects of cosmetic treatments on hair quality.

Professor David Taylor said this is the first step to scientifically understanding how hair splits. This research will lead to future studies involving more hair types and factors like humidity, temperature, and treatments. He noted that hair is complex, and we know little about it. However, this work could benefit the cosmetics industry and people everywhere.

Team member Robert Teeling added that he didn’t expect to study hair as an engineering student but found the project rewarding. He designed a new machine and learned that hair, like any material, can break from mechanical forces like combing and brushing and is sensitive to how it’s treated.

In conclusion, the Trinity team used biomechanics to study why hair splits and causes terrible hair days. Their research is a first step toward better understanding hair’s behavior and could help improve hair care in the future.

