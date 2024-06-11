SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Health

Trinity team uses biomechanics to figure out why we have bad hair day

Splitting hairs biomechanics

By Dr. Prajakta Banik

Share

Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
A woman with wet long tangled hair tries to comb

We all have bad hair days, and split ends are standard. However, the science behind this damage needs to be better understood. That’s why Professor David Taylor and his team at Trinity College Dublin are investigating it. Professor Taylor, a pioneer in the study of natural materials such as bone and seashells, embarked on a unique and exciting journey when he was approached by L’Oreal to investigate hair biomechanics.

Together with his colleagues, they designed the innovative ‘Moving Loop Fatigue machine’ to replicate the process of combing tangled hair. Their findings, a testament to their ingenuity, were recently published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface Focus.

Two types of hair were tested: one from a person with split ends and one from a person without. Using the machine, the team generated splits in both, but the split-prone hair split faster and had longer splits. The most surprising discovery was when the normally split-free hair, when bleached, started splitting like the split-prone hair, revealing a previously unknown aspect of hair biomechanics.

The machines often split a single hair strand along its entire length, like when people dry and comb their hair. Some hair splits, and some don’t; researchers examine the effects of cosmetic treatments on hair quality.

Professor David Taylor said this is the first step to scientifically understanding how hair splits. This research will lead to future studies involving more hair types and factors like humidity, temperature, and treatments. He noted that hair is complex, and we know little about it. However, this work could benefit the cosmetics industry and people everywhere.

Team member Robert Teeling added that he didn’t expect to study hair as an engineering student but found the project rewarding. He designed a new machine and learned that hair, like any material, can break from mechanical forces like combing and brushing and is sensitive to how it’s treated.

The first step to scientifically understanding how hair splits. This research will lead to future studies involving more hair types and factors like humidity, temperature, and treatments. Researchers noted that hair is complex, and they know little about it. However, this work could benefit the cosmetics industry and people everywhere.

Team member Robert Teeling added that he didn’t expect to study hair as an engineering student but found the project rewarding. He designed a new machine and learned that hair, like any material, can break from mechanical forces like combing and brushing and is sensitive to how it’s treated.

In conclusion, the Trinity team used biomechanics to study why hair splits and causes terrible hair days. Their research is a first step toward better understanding hair’s behavior and could help improve hair care in the future.

Journal reference:

  1. David Taylor, Ellen Barton, et al., The biomechanics of splitting hairs. The Royal Society of Interface focus. DOI: 10.1098/rsfs.2023.0063.
Previous article
CU Anschutz researchers unravel antidepressant mechanism
Next article
Does beet consumption prevent heart disease?

Newsletter

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Journal
The Royal Society of Interface focus
University
Trinity College Dublin

Trending

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2024 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist™