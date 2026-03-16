Scientists find where trees are planted matters more for climate

One of the most popular strategies for fighting climate change has become planting billions of trees. Global initiatives, including the United Nations Environment Programme and the Trillion Tree Campaign, pledge to sequester trillions of tons of carbon dioxide by restoring worldwide forests.

But a new study suggests that where trees are planted may be more important than how many trees get planted. While some advocates have said that as much as 1,000 million hectares could be reforested and absorb up to 750 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, others have called for far smaller estimates. Most of these earlier studies have been based on simplified models or idealized conditions, which might not represent the real world.

Scientists from ETH Zurich wanted to explore this concept with more realism. Their results show that replanting efforts in certain areas could deliver similar climate benefits while occupying vastly less land. Scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich) published the study after detailed simulations were processed on one of the university’s state-of-the-art supercomputers.

Using an advanced climate model, the research team compared three scenarios for global reforestation. It looked not just at trees’ carbon absorption (the biochemical effect) but also how forests reshape the surface of the Earth, reflecting sunlight, changing evaporation of water, and thereby influencing local climates (the biophysical effects). They ran the model five times on ETH’s Euler supercomputer, creating a staggering 300 terabytes of data to validate their results.

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Remarkably, two of the scenarios created almost identical cooling effects, even though one demanded an extra 450 million hectares of land, which is about the entire landmass of all countries in the European Union combined.

The key factor was geography.

Forests planted in tropical regions provide the greatest climate benefits, lead author Nora Fahrenbach and climate scientist Robert Jnglin Wills explain. Regions with the most cooling potential include the Amazon Basin, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Trees in these areas not only effectively store carbon but also cool the surrounding air through a process called evapotranspiration, in which water released from leaves helps lower local temperatures.

However, in northern regions like Siberia and Canada, a large number of trees can have the opposite effect. In these regions, the snow-covered landscape bounces sunlight back to space, whereas dark tree canopies absorb it, causing localized warming.

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“By avoiding reforestation in northern regions and focusing instead on the tropics, reforestation becomes a far more efficient tool for climate protection,” Fahrenbach emphasized.

The scientists used an advanced Earth-system climate model that looks at the interactions between the atmosphere, oceans, and land surface. They studied three different reforestation approaches, including one put forward in 2019 by a research team led by Jean‑François Bastin.

Reforestation was performed in all scenarios between 2015 and 2070, with forest areas legally fixed for a period of 30 years while excluding urbanized areas, glaciers or ice-cap-covered regions, and most agricultural land.

To verify their findings, the team ran five simulations over four months on ETH Zurich’s Euler supercomputer, generating 300 terabytes of climate data. The study highlights an underappreciated aspect of climate science: the biophysical effects of forests. The land area of the two scenarios that were reforested was different by 450 million hectares, but the cooling effects of both resulted in the numerically same amount, approximately equal to the land area of each EU country combined.

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Nora Fahrenbach, a doctoral student in Jnglin Wills’ group and lead author of the study, said, “The fact that we can achieve the same cooling effect with significantly less land shows that where we plant is more important than how much we plant.”

Trees also affect the climate, storing carbon dioxide by photosynthesis but changing albedo (the sunlight reflected from the Earth’s surface), physical characteristics of land surfaces, and water evaporation and rainfall. In northern areas like Canada, Siberia, and Alaska, these influences can mitigate the cooling effect of carbon absorption.

Snow-covered landscapes are reflective of sunlight, and sometimes when forests spread in these regions, their darker canopies soak up more heat than was previously stored there, which leads to a net warming effect.

“By avoiding reforestation in northern regions and focusing instead on the tropics, reforestation becomes a far more efficient tool for climate protection,” explains Fahrenbach.

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Another surprising conclusion is that reforestation can influence the climate far beyond the regions where new trees are planted. The models showed that new forests can change atmospheric and ocean circulation, affecting temperatures and rainfall thousands of kilometers away. The climate effects felt in one place sometimes depended not only on the forests in that region but also on where they were located elsewhere on Earth.

The Scientists call the concept “climate-smart reforestation.” They argue that future projects should prioritize sites where forests will provide the largest use as a climate benefit, instead of simply maximizing trees planted. But they warn that reforesting alone cannot solve climate change.

According to the new study, even under the most optimistic scenarios for global tree planting, it would only reduce average global temperature by about 0.25°C in 2100. So while reforestation is certainly an important tool, it won’t make up for the urgent need to cut fossil fuel emissions.

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