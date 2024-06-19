Treating Parkinson’s by targeting the gut-brain axis with B vitamins

A study by Nagoya University in Japan found a link between gut bacteria and Parkinson’s disease (PD). Researchers discovered fewer gut bacteria genes that make B vitamins B2 and B7 in PD patients. They also found that low levels of these vitamins are linked to poor intestinal barrier function, allowing toxins to enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation in PD.

Their study suggests that B vitamins could help treat PD. PD affects daily activities with symptoms like shaking, slow movement, stiffness, and balance issues. It affects about 1-2% of people over 55.

Gut bacteria, called gut microbiota, play a crucial role in health by maintaining the intestinal barrier that blocks toxins from entering the blood and reaching the brain, where they cause inflammation.

To study the gut microbiota in PD, Hiroshi Nishiwaki and Jun Ueyama analyzed stool samples from PD patients in Japan, the US, Germany, China, and Taiwan using shotgun sequencing to understand the microbial community and genetic makeup.

They found fewer bacterial genes for making riboflavin (B2) and biotin (B7) in Parkinson’s patients. These vitamins, from food and gut bacteria, have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in Parkinson’s.

B vitamins are essential for making short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and polyamines, which keep the intestinal barrier strong and prevent toxins from entering the blood. PD patients had lower levels of these in their stool samples.

These findings suggest that low levels of SCFAs and polyamines might explain PD progression. “Reduced polyamines and SCFAs can thin the intestinal mucus, increasing permeability. This lets toxins reach nerves, causing harmful alpha-synuclein buildup and brain inflammation,” Nishiwaki explained.

Supplements of riboflavin and biotin help relieve PD symptoms and slow the disease. The study shows the importance of understanding the link between gut bacteria, metabolism, and neurodegeneration. In the future, treatments could be personalized based on each patient’s microbiome. Adjusting gut bacteria levels might delay PD symptoms.

Nishiwaki said, “We could analyze patients’ gut microbiota or fecal metabolites. Using these findings, we can identify deficiencies and give riboflavin and biotin supplements as a possible treatment.”

Journal reference: