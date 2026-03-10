Scientists discover tiny dinosaur that rewrites evolution story

Among the strangest branches of the dinosaur family tree are the alvarezsauroids, small, bird‑like theropods that lived from the Jurassic into the Cretaceous. They don’t fit the image of sharp‑toothed predators. Instead, their story is one of shrinking bodies, odd adaptations, and a lifestyle that seems more like an anteater than a tyrannosaur.

By the Late Cretaceous, these dinosaurs had evolved short arms tipped with a single oversized claw, tiny teeth, and heightened senses. Taken together, the features suggest they were myrmecophagous, specialists in the consumption of ants and termites. But how this peculiar group spread across continents and evolved into such unusual forms has long been a mystery.

That mystery began to unravel in 2014, when researchers uncovered a nearly complete skeleton in northern Patagonia. The fossil, Alnashetri cerropoliciensis, is now recognized as the most complete and smallest alvarezsauroid found in South America.

The discovery was led by University of Minnesota Twin Cities scientist Peter Makovicky, working with Argentine paleontologist Sebastián Apesteguía. For decades, South American fossils of alvarezsauroids had been fragmentary, leaving scientists to guess at their place in the evolutionary story.

“Going from fragmentary skeletons that are hard to interpret, to having a near-complete and articulated animal is like finding a paleontological Rosetta Stone,” said Makovicky. “We now have a reference point that allows us to accurately identify more scrappy finds and map out evolutionary transitions in anatomy and body size.”

The delicate bones took nearly a decade to prepare, clean, and assemble with painstaking care. The skeleton showed that Alnashetri had longer arms and larger teeth than its later relatives, proving that small body size had already evolved before the specialized “ant‑eating” adaptations appeared.

Microscopic examination revealed that the animal was fully grown and at least 4 years old. Weighing in at less than 2 pounds, it is among the smallest non‑avian dinosaurs ever found in South America.

When scientists placed Alnashetri into a phylogenetic analysis, the results were surprising; instead of forming a neat evolutionary grade leading toward Asian relatives, South American species turned out to be polyphyletic, scattered across the family tree.

This reshapes the bigger picture. Early Alvarezsauroids likely had a wide distribution across Pangaea, the ancient supercontinent. Their history was shaped less by long‑distance dispersal and more by vicariance, the splitting of populations as continents drifted apart.

Perhaps most intriguing is what this means for body size. Previous hypotheses proposed that Alvarezsauroids were continually shrinking through specialization. But Alnashetri’s place among its larger relatives is a story in itself. Rather than a single long trend toward miniaturization, the evidence suggests repeated evolution in a narrow size range. These dinosaurs reinvigorated themselves at small scales over and over.

The skeleton came from La Buitrera, a fossil site in Patagonia famous for its exceptionally preserved Cretaceous animals. The area has already yielded early snakes and saber‑toothed mammals.

“After more than 20 years of work, the La Buitrera fossil area has given us a unique insight into small dinosaurs and other vertebrates like no other site in South America,” said Apesteguía.

And the work isn’t finished. “We have already found the next chapter of the Alvarezsaurid story there, and it is in the lab being prepared right now,” added Makovicky.

The discovery of Alnashetri cerropoliciensis is more than just another fossil find. It provides a crucial reference point for understanding one of the oddest dinosaur groups, showing how they spread across continents, evolved unusual features, and remained tiny throughout their history.

In the end, this little skeleton from Patagonia is helping scientists piece together a global puzzle, one where the smallest dinosaurs may hold some of the biggest evolutionary secrets.

