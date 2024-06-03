TikTok’s sleep tips: Science-approved!

Most people look to social media for health advice. One extensive survey found that adults listed social media as their second place for health information following their primary care provider, and most individuals reported that they need to verify the accuracy of information with a healthcare provider.

Content creators need to give medically backed information as people seem to trust health advice posted on social media.

In a new study- presented at the SLEEP 2024 annual meeting- scientists aimed understand the scientific evidence supporting sleep tips shared on TikTok. They found that most sleep tips shared on TikTok are supported by empirical evidence.

According to the research findings, 29 out of the 35 original sleep suggestions offered in well-known films had empirical support, while only six sleep advice lacked scientific backing.

Lead author Brian T. Gillis, who has studied sleep for eight years and is an assistant professor of marriage and family therapy in the College of Human Sciences at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, said, “These results suggest that the sleep research and sleep medicine communities have done a good job of promoting appropriate tips for sleep hygiene. This means the public is learning what we want them to know about sleep in a place – social media – where many people feel comfortable learning health information.”

The researchers transcribed the most popular TikTok videos with the hashtags #sleephacks, #sleephygiene, or #sleeptips over two days. They then coded the transcriptions to identify all sleep tips, eventually compiling 295 sleep advice (including repeated recommendations) from 58 videos.

Seven themes were used to group the tips, and the results were compared with nonrandomized control trials, randomized control trials, and studies of correlational connections published in peer-reviewed journals. Reduced daytime sleepiness, longer sleep duration, enhanced REM or deep sleep, faster time to fall asleep, and improved sleep satisfaction were all evidence of sleep advice.

“Given this trust in health advice shared on social media, it’s essential for content creators to provide medically sound guidance,” Gillis said. “Health advice on TikTok is unregulated, but our research indicates that sleep recommendations seem to be an area where content creators are getting it right.”

